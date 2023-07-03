Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

July 03, 2023 07:43 am | Updated 07:43 am IST

1. Ajit Pawar rebellion | NCP submits disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar, 8 other MLAs

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said that they have submitted a disqualification petition to Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar against the nine MLAs who were sworn in as ministers in the Shinde-Fadnavis government on July 2. NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto also claimed that the party working president Supriya Sule and state unit chief Jayant Patil are contacting all the 53 MLAs and the picture will become clearer by Monday.

2. PM Modi to chair meeting of Council of Ministers on Monday amid reshuffle buzz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Monday amid a heightened buzz about the likelihood of a Cabinet reshuffle following a series of meetings of the ruling BJP’s top brass. The Monday meeting is expected to be held at the newly built convention centre at Pragati Maidan here, which will host the G20 summit in September.

3. President Droupadi Murmu to visit Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra from Monday

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Karnataka, Telangana, and Maharashtra from July 3 to 7, during which she will attend two convocations and meet members of vulnerable tribes, a statement issued on Sunday by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

4. SC to reopen on July 3, to take up important matters

The Supreme Court is all set to reopen on Monday after a 42-day summer break and will take up a batch of pleas related to the strife in Manipur and a petition by the sister of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf seeking constitution of a commission to inquire into their “extra judicial deaths”.

5. Former Minister Jagarnath Mahto’s wife to take oath as Jharkhand minister on Monday

Former minister Jagarnath Mahto’s wife Baby Devi will take oath as minister in the Hemant Soren led UPA government in Jharkhand on Monday, a JMM leader said on Sunday. A ministerial berth in the Hemant Soren cabinet was vacant after the death of Jagarnath Mahto, who held charge of school education and literacy and excise.

6. Stormy Karnataka budget session awaits Congress

A stormy legislature session starting Monday awaits the ruling Congress in Karnataka, as the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to attack the ruling party over implementation of its poll guarantees one-and-a-half months after it came to power with a thumping majority.

7. Delhi HC likely to pass order on PIL for polygraph, narco test of complainants to reduce fake cases

The Delhi High Court is likely to pronounce its order on Monday on a PIL seeking directions to police to ask complainants about their willingness to undergo scientific tests like narco, polygraph and brain mapping during the investigation to prove their allegations in a bid to control “fake cases”.

8. Delhi HC likely to pass order on PIL against withdrawal of Rs 2,000 banknotes

The Delhi High Court is likely to pronounce on Monday its order on a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the RBI’s decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation.

9. Novak Djokovic’s bid for Wimbledon title No. 8 and Grand Slam trophy No. 24 starts today

Listen to Novak Djokovic’s opponents explain why he is as successful as he is — why he will begin his pursuit of a fifth consecutive and eighth overall Wimbledon championship on Monday; why he also will be attempting to claim an Open era-record 24th Grand Slam trophy over the coming fortnight on the All England Club’s grass courts — and they’ll offer plenty of answers.