Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

July 02, 2023 07:55 am | Updated 07:56 am IST

1. Restrictions relaxed in Imphal West on Sunday

Restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC were relaxed in the Imphal West district of violence-hit Manipur on Sunday, according to a notification. The restrictions on the movement of people were imposed on May 3 after clashes broke out in the state, said the notification issued by Additional District Magistrate N Johnson Meetei on Saturday.

2. Congress to sound poll bugle in Telangana on Sunday

Party leader Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting at Khammam and felicitate Congress State Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who began his foot march near Adilabad, covering 1,360 km in 108 days as on Saturday, party sources said.

3. Sonelal Patel birth anniversary: Amit Shah, Akhilesh Yadav to attend separate events in Lucknow Sunday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav will attend separate events in Lucknow on Sunday to mark the birth anniversary of Sonelal Patel, a veteran Kurmi leader and founder of the Apna Dal. Shah will be the chief guest at the event being organised by the Apna Dal (Sonelal), which is an ally of the ruling BJP and is led by Sonelal Patel’s daughter Anupriya Patel.

4. Avinash Sable to compete in Stockholm Diamond League 3000m steeplechase Sunday

India’s top 3000m steeplechase runner Avinash Sable will compete in his second Diamond League of the season at the Stockholm leg on Sunday, where he would look to better his own performance from last event.

5. China, Japan to meet in Women’s Basketball Asia Cup final

The eight-team regional tournament doubles as qualifying for next year’s Olympics, with the semifinalists — Japan, Australia, China and New Zealand — qualifying for Paris 2024.