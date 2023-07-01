Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

July 01, 2023 08:01 am | Updated 08:01 am IST

1. Riots in France: police presence boosted

The French government said on June 30 it would boost nationwide police deployment to 45,000 to contain riots over a teenager’s fatal shooting by an officer during a traffic stop, as authorities braced for a fourth consecutive night of protests. French President Emmanuel Macron said there had been “unacceptable exploitation of a death of an adolescent” in some quarters, after rushing back from an EU summit to chair a crisis meeting.

2. High drama in Manipur, Biren’s exit plan blocked

Beleaguered Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh was stopped by his supporters from resigning on Friday, amid high drama in Imphal. Mr. Singh was scheduled to meet Governor Anusuiya Uikye at the Raj Bhavan, barely 200 metres from his official residence, to tender his resignation at 1 p.m. The appointment was rescheduled to 3 p.m. The BJP later announced that Mr. Singh had decided against quitting, in order to honour the sentiments of the people and civil society organisations.

3. HDFC to merge with subsidiary HDFC Bank today

HDFC Bank Ltd. on Friday announced the completion of merger of Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (HDFC) with itself, following the receipt of all requisite shareholder and regulatory approvals. Both the entities had announced a decision to merge on April 4, 2022.

4. Senthilbalaji issue | CM Stalin ‘disregards’ Governor’s letter dismissing Minister

Delivering his punch in the DMK government vs Governor tussle in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday conveyed to Governor RN Ravi that his action of ‘dismissal’ of Minister V Senthil Balaji from the Cabinet was unconstitutional and hence not valid. Stalin also slammed the Governor for alluding to “breakdown of Constitutional machinery”.

5. LCA Tejas Tejas completes seven years of service in IAF

The Indian Air Force is expected to get deliveries of Light Combat Aircraft Tejas MK-1A from February next year, and the new variant of the indigenously-built jet will be capable of firing a plethora of weapons, including beyond visual range missiles, the Ministry of Defence said on Friday. As the jet completes seven years in service in the IAF, the ministry said the aircraft and its future variants will form the mainstay of the Indian Air Force. On Saturday, the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) will complete seven years of service in the IAF.

6. Bengal governor may visit violence-hit Dinhata on Saturday

West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose is likely to visit the violence-hit areas of Dinhata in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal on Saturday where a man was killed during an incident of firing on June 27 ahead of the panchayat elections, an official source said on Friday.

7. Mumbai suburbs receive more rains; Andheri subway shut twice due to waterlogging

Mumbai received moderate rainfall in a 12-hour period ending at 8pm on Friday, with the intensity of the showers being greater in the suburbs than the island city, civic officials said. A busy subway between Andheri and Jogeshwari railway stations of the Western Railway had to be kept shut for traffic twice during the day due to accumulation of water around it, they said.

8. Vijay Kumar sails into semi-finals of Elorda Cup

Putting up a determined show, pugilist Vijay Kumar secured a hard-earned victory to punch his way to the semi-finals of the ongoing Elorda Cup on Friday. In a fiercely-contested bout against Zholdas Zhenissov of Kazakhstan, Vijay (60kg) overpowered his opponent to seal a 3-2 victory by split decision. He will be up against Beknur Ozhanov of Kazakhstan in the semi-finals on Saturday.