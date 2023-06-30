June 30, 2023 08:03 am | Updated 08:04 am IST

1. T.N. Governor backtracks on dismissal of Senthilbalaji from Cabinet

In an unprecedented and miscalculated move, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on June 29 evening unilaterally “dismissed with immediate effect” arrested Minister V. Senthilbalaji from the Council of Ministers, only to hurriedly backtrack on his decision late in the night. Earlier, Mr. Stalin told journalists, the Governor does not have the authority to dismiss a Minister. “We will face this legally,” he had said.

2. U.S. Supreme Court strikes down university race-conscious admissions policies

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday struck down race-conscious student admissions programs currently used at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina in a sharp setback to affirmative action policies often used increase the number of Black, Hispanic and other underrepresented minority groups on campuses. The affirmative action cases represented the latest major rulings powered by the Supreme Court’s conservative majority.

3. Politics overshadows governance as Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde completes year in office

Bitter non-stop wrangling with the Uddhav Thackeray-led outfit and intermittent exchanges between the ruling partners have stood out as the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra, steered by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, completes a year in office on Friday. The Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT) labelled each other “gaddar” (traitor) after Shinde’s rebellion split their original party last year, while Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis publicly asserted he had exacted “revenge” on Thackeray for his “betrayal”.

4. Rahul Gandhi on a 2-day visit to strife-torn Manipur

After arriving at Imphal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left for Churachandpur where he will meet people displaced by the ethnic strife at relief camps on Thursday. Manipur Congress officials told PTI that Gandhi will also interact with civil society representatives, intellectuals and others in the course of his two-day visit. Around 50,000 people are now staying in over 300 relief camps across the state since ethnic strife started in May this year.

5. Hurricane Adrian strengthens, new tropical depression brings rain to Mexico’s Pacific coast

Hurricane Adrian gained strength on Thursday far off Mexico’s Pacific coast, but father south and closer to land, a new tropical depression has formed that has forecasters much more worried. The US National Hurricane Centre said Adrian had sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph). The storm was expected to weaken again to a tropical storm by the weekend and keep heading out to sea.

6. President Murmu to meet slum children attending summer camp

President Droupadi Murmu will meet 160 underprivileged children of the Gandhi Summer School on Friday here at Rashtrapati Bhawan, former Union minister Vijay Goel said. The 12-day summer camp is an initiative aimed at empowering slum children through a diverse range of skill-based activities, he added. The Gandhi Summer School is being organised at Gandhi Darshan near Rajghat from June 19 to 30.

7. Working model of Mars rover, semiconductors made by students part of exhibition at DU for PM Modi’s visit

A working model of a Mars rover, semiconductors and sustainable bamboo products made by student startups will be part of an exhibition at the Delhi University for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Friday. Modi will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony of DU centenary celebrations. During his visit, the PM will lay the foundation stone of three buildings and release a set of coffee table books, university officials said.

8. Geneva airport strike to ground flights today

Flights at Geneva’s international airport will be grounded for four hours on Friday morning due to a workers’ strike, affecting thousands of passengers at the start of summer travel season. The strike was called after the airport’s board approved on Thursday a new wage policy contested by staff. There will be no flights between 6:00 am and 10:00 am (0400 GMT and 0800 GMT), affecting some 8,000 passengers, according to airport spokesman Ignace Jeannerat.

9. Tridhya Tech to hit capital market on Friday with IPO to raise up to Rs 26.41cr

Ahmedabad-based software development firm Tridhya Tech Ltd will hit the capital market on Friday to raise up to Rs 26.41 crore from its SME public issue. The company plans to use the proceeds of the public issue for the repayment of unsecured and secured loans and general corporate purposes. Following the Initial Public Offer (IPO), the company’s shares will be listed on the SME Emerge Platform of the National Stock Exchange.

10. Want to strike ‘truly ambitious’ trade deal with India, says UK PM Rishi Sunak

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has reaffirmed his commitment to a “truly ambitious” free trade agreement (FTA) with India and indicated his plans to visit New Delhi for the G20 Summit in September. Hosting a special reception to celebrate India Global Forum’s UK-India Week 2023 in the garden of 10 Downing Street in London, Mr. Sunak said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he agrees that there is a huge potential to step up bilateral trade ties. The 43-year-old British Indian leader interacted with business leaders and celebrities, including boxing champion Mary Kom, musicians Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain, Bollywood stars Sonam Kapoor and Vivek Oberoi, on Wednesday evening as part of what he dubbed as a “big moment” in the bilateral calendar and the start of an Indian summer for the UK.

11. Neeraj returns to action in Lausanne DL javelin throw, long jumper Sreeshankar also in action

Returning to action after a one-month injury lay-off, Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will seek his second straight podium finish of the season at the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League in a star-studded field on Friday. The 25-year-old Indian superstar had made a perfect start to the Diamond League season with a top podium finish in Doha, Qatar, on May 5 with a fourth career-best throw of 88.67m but suffered a muscle strain while training later that month.

