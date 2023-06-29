Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

June 29, 2023 07:49 am | Updated 07:49 am IST

1. Rahul Gandhi in Manipur to meet ethnic strife victims

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will meet people displaced by the ethnic strife in relief camps and hold talks with civil society organisations during his two-day visit to the state from Thursday, a party source said in Imphal. This is the first visit of the Congress leader to the northeastern state since violence broke out on May 3.

2. Nationwide surge in food prices shows retail inflation far from tamed

A sharp increase in the retail prices of several crucial food items over the past one month — from the essential vegetables of tomato, onion and potato to the basic cereals of rice and wheat, tur dal, the commonest protein source in vegetarian households, and even loose tea — has left households and small eatery operators scrambling to juggle their budgets.

3. Amit Shah to address rally in Bihar’s Lakhisarai on Thursday

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will be arriving in the politically crucial state of Bihar and addressing a mega-rally at Lakhisarai in Munger Lok Sabha constituency, party officials said. Mr. Shah, who last visited the state nearly three months ago, will be visiting Bihar for the first time since the meeting of opposition leaders in Patna, hosted by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar last week.

4. SC collegium undergoes changes after retirement of two senior judges

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud-led five-judge collegium has undergone a change with the inclusion of Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant, after two senior judges demitted office during the summer break. Justices KM Joseph and Ajay Rastogi, who were part of the collegium, retired on June 16 and 17, respectively. Besides the CJI, the revamped collegium now includes Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant.

5. Heavy rains lash Mumbai, two die in tree fall incidents; more showers forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an `orange alert’, forecasting heavy to very heavy rains in six districts of Maharashtra, and said Mumbai is expected to witness relatively less intense showers on Thursday. The IMD has also issued a ‘yellow’ alert till Thursday, and a ‘green’ alert further for the Goa.

6. Indian boxer Sumit advances to semifinal of Elorda Cup

Indian boxer Sumit confirmed a bronze medal for the country with a win over Kazakhstan’s Bekzat Tangatar in the 86kg category quarterfinal in the Elorda Cup here on Wednesday. Sumit showcased his power and precision to win 5-0.