Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

1. Gujarat, Micron to sign MoU for semiconductor unit

The Gujarat government will on Wednesday sign an MoU with American computer storage chipmaker Micron Technology for a semiconductor assembly and test facility at Sanand in Ahmedabad district, said the state government on Tuesday. The MoU (memorandum of understanding) will be signed in the evening in Gandhinagar in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other dignitaries, said a government release.

2. Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh to address rallies in Rajasthan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president J P Nadda will address public meetings in different parts of Rajasthan, a party leader said on Tuesday. Rajasthan BJP president C P Joshi told reporters here that the three senior leaders will highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led central government.

3. ED arrests real estate firm Supertech’s chairman R K Arora in money-laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested real estate company Supertech’s chairman and owner R K Arora on money-laundering charges, official sources said. Arora was taken into custody under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), following a third round of his questioning at the federal agency’s office, they said.

4. Allahabad HC to hear plea for ban on ‘Adipurush’ film

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday expressed concern over the way key characters of the epic Ramayana have been depicted in the controversial movie “Adipurush”, saying “Hindus are tolerant but why they are tested every time”. The court has fixed the next hearing on Wednesday.

5. Govt to release critical minerals list on Wednesday

The government on Wednesday will release a list of ‘critical minerals of India’ for the first time, an official statement said. The list will be released by Union Minister of Coal, Mines & Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, it said. “The Ministry of Mines is all set to unveil for the first time the list of critical Minerals for India to ensure reduced import dependencies, enhance supply chain resilience and support the country’s net zero objectives,” the coal ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

6. Duleep Trophy: Chance for established and aspirants to underline red ball credentials

The latest edition of the grand opera that is Indian domestic season will begin on Wednesday with the Duleep Trophy, giving the experienced and aspirants a chance to reemphasize their red ball chops.