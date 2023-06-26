Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

June 26, 2023 07:57 am | Updated 07:57 am IST

1. PM Modi returns from foreign visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to India in the early hours of June 26 after his six-day visit to the U.S. and Egypt during which several landmark agreements were signed. PM Modi was received at the Delhi airport by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi and BJP chief J P Nadda. BJP leaders and party MPs from Delhi such as Harsh Vardhan, Hans Raj Hans and Gautam Gambhir were also present.

2. Nadda to inaugurate exhibition in Bhopal on 9 years of Modi rule

BJP president JP Nadda will on Monday inaugurate an exhibition here showcasing achievements of nine years of the Narendra Modi government. Talking to reporters, MP BJP president VD Sharma said Nadda will reach Bhopal by a special plane at 4 PM on Monday and hold a meeting of party functionaries apart from inaugurating the exhibition. Meanwhile, the BJP held a meeting of prominent citizens in the state capital during the day in the presence of party national general secretary Tarun Chugh.

3. Mamata to campaign for Trinamool candidates in panchayat elections

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will commence her campaign for the ensuing panchayat elections in the state on Monday from Cooch Behar. The Trinamool Congress supremo reached Cooch Behar on Sunday afternoon and will address a public meeting at Cooch Behar in north Bengal on Monday, commencing her campaign for the panchayat polls, party leaders said.

4. Nearly 1,500 special invitees to attend security conclave in Jammu

Around 1,500 special invitees, including defence experts and retired army officers, are attending a security conclave which will be addressed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here on Monday, Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina said. Besides addressing the conclave at Gen Zorawar Singh auditorium on the campus of University of Jammu, Singh will also visit the BJP headquarters at Trikuta Nagar to chair a meeting of senior party leaders to review the prevailing political situation, Raina said.

5. Kathua rape-murder case: Arguments on framing of charges against main accused

A sessions court in Pathankot will on Monday hear arguments on framing of charges against Shubam Sangra, prime accused in the 2018 rape and murder case of a minor nomad girl in Kathua of Jammu and Kashmir. The trial was transferred from Kathua in the Jammu region to Pathankot in Punjab following the direction of the Supreme Court. Ahead of it, the top court had in 2022 declared that Sangra was not a juvenile at the time of the offence and should be tried as an adult.

6. KCR on 2-day Maharashtra tour from Monday

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao will take up a two-day tour of Maharashtra as part of his efforts to spread footprint of Bharat Rashtra Samithi in the neighbouring state. KCR would offer prayers at Lord Vitthal temple in Pandharpur town near Solapur and will also attend a programme being organised there. He would also offer prayers at Tulja Bhavani temple in Osmanabad.

7. UK-India Week kick-starts in London with Young Leaders Forum

On Monday, the UK-India Week will centre around Opposition Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer setting out his party’s vision for the bilateral relationship, followed by a UK-India Infrastructure Summit hosted by the Lord Mayor of London Alderman Nicholas Lyons on Tuesday.

