 Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today

June 25, 2023 08:54 am | Updated 09:03 am IST

1. PM Modi to visit Cairo’s historic Al-Hakim Mosque

Modi’s visit to the mosque scheduled on Sunday holds special significance for India. The Mosque has been restored with the help of India’s Dawoodi Bohra community, the Egyptian government’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said. The latest restoration was completed about three months ago.

2. Raising concerns over Uniform Civil Code, over 30 tribal bodies to meet in Ranchi on Sunday

Representatives of more than 30 tribal organisations will gather in Ranchi on Sunday to discuss the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which they fear will dilute the tribal customary laws.

3. West Bengal Governor summons State poll panel chief

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose summoned State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha for a meeting at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday evening in view of the incidents of violence in the panchayat elections, an official said.

4. BJP president J P Nadda to address public meeting in Telangana on Sunday

BJP president J P Nadda will address a public meeting at Nagarkurnool in Telangana on Sunday to highlight the achievements of the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Besides the public meeting at Nagarkurnool, about 140 kms from Hyderabad, Nadda is likely to meet couple of social media influencers in Hyderabad as part of BJP’s outreach exercise, party sources said on Saturday. These meetings are not political in nature, they added.

5. Wagner Group’s leader will move to Belarus

The rebellious Russian mercenary commander who ordered his troops to march on Moscow before abruptly reversing course will move to neighbouring Belarus and not face prosecution, the Kremlin said Saturday, as part of a deal to defuse a crisis that represented the most significant challenge to President Vladimir Putin in his more than two decades in power.