June 23, 2023 07:40 am | Updated 07:49 am IST

1. PM Modi US visit | Apple, Google, Microsoft CEOs among guests attending White House dinner

Titans of business, fashion, entertainment and more made the guest list for Thursday’s big White House dinner in honor of India’s Narendra Modi, with the likes of designer Ralph Lauren, filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan and tennis legend Billie Jean King rubbing shoulders with tech leaders from Apple, Google and Microsoft.

In his address to the Joint Meeting of the U.S. Congress, Prime Minister on Thursday sought action against state sponsors of terrorism, in a veiled attack on Pakistan.

2. Opposition leaders to kick-start ‘Mission 2024’ with Patna huddle, Mamata says will ‘fight like family’

Top leaders of Opposition parties will meet on Friday to chalk out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asserting that they will fight together “like a family” to take on the NDA “one to one”.

3. Jharkhand MNREGA scam: SC to hear plea of suspended IAS officer’s husband for pre-arrest bail

The Supreme Court will hear on Friday a plea by Abhishek Jha, the husband of suspended Jharkhand cadre IAS officer Pooja Singhal, seeking anticipatory bail in a money laundering case arising out of the alleged MNREGA scam in the state.

4. Nadda reaches Jharsuguda on two-day Odisha visit

BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday arrived in Jharsuguda on a two-day visit to Odisha. On Friday (June 23), he will visit Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district. After offering prayers at Maa Manikeswari temple, the BJP President will address Maha Jansampark Samabesh at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium at Bhawanipatna.

