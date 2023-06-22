Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

June 22, 2023 07:48 am | Updated 07:48 am IST

1. PM Modi U.S. visit | President Biden, First Lady host Modi for dinner at White House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the US on Wednesday on the second leg of his maiden state visit to the US during which he will hold bilateral talks with President Joe Biden and address a joint session of the US Congress. Prime Minister Modi will hold high-level talks with President Biden on Thursday during which the two leaders would discuss a wide range of issues of mutual and global interests.

2. U.S. to ease visas for skilled Indian workers as PM Modi visits

The Biden administration will make it easier for Indians to live and work in the United States, using this week’s state visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help some skilled workers enter or remain in the country, according to sources. Indian citizens are by far the most active users of the U.S. H-1B program and made up 73% of the nearly 442,000 H-1B workers in fiscal year 2022.

3. G20 Tourism Ministerial Meeting in Goa

A Goa Roadmap and Action Plan, a ministerial communique endorsing it would be issued at the end of the G20 ministerial on Thursday. G20 delegates performed Yoga along with Goa Governor P.S. Shreedharan Pillai, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, and Minister of Tourism and Defence Ajay Bhatt on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Raj Bhawan in Goa on June 21.

4. KCR to unveil Telangana martyrs’ memorial on June 22

The stage is set for the inauguration of the Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial, one of the flagship projects of Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao built in the memory of people who sacrificed their lives for the cause of separate statehood. The Chief Minister will formally inaugurate the memorial on Thursday evening and the inaugural ceremony would be preceded by a rally of over 5,000 artistes from the 125-foot Dr.B.R. Ambedkar statue to the memorial.

5. Amit Shah to address BJP workers in Durg on Thursday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Durg district in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, where he will address Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, a party leader said.

6. Nadda to begin 2-day Odisha tour on Thursday

BJP president JP Nadda is scheduled to reach Jharsuguda on Thursday on a two-day visit to Odisha, during which he will attend a rally at Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district, the party said here.

