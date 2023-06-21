Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

June 21, 2023 07:44 am | Updated 07:44 am IST

1. PM Modi’s U.S. visit | PM Modi-Biden talks to touch five broad areas of significance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New York on June 20 on the first leg of his maiden state visit to the U.S. The Prime Minister during will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters and hold bilateral talks with President Joe Biden in Washington. Mr. Modi met prominent U.S. personalities from different walks of life, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk who asserted that India has more promise than any other large country and that he is incredibly excited about its future.

2. International Yoga Day | Event in Supreme Court

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud will lead the celebrations to mark the 9th International Day of Yoga at the Supreme Court on Wednesday, officials said. Besides Justice Chandrachud, other judges of the apex court, officers and staff members will participate in the event at the Yoga and Recreation Hall at the newly-built additional building complex. Officials said participation in the event will be voluntary and performance of yoga asanas will be supervised by experts in the field.

3. PM Modi to lead unique Yoga session at UNHQ today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a unique yoga session on Wednesday in a historic celebration to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters here that will see participation from top UN officials, envoys from across and the world and prominent individuals. Modi will be in New York on the first leg of his US visit at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. Nine years after Prime Minister Modi first proposed from the United Nations General Assembly podium to mark International Yoga Day as an annual commemoration, the Indian leader will for the first time be at the UN Headquarters to lead the yoga session in a historic commemoration of the day.

4. Skills of tribal artisans to be on display this Yoga Day

Not restricting itself to spreading awareness about the benefits of yoga and meditation worldwide, this Yoga Day India will also be promoting the skill of its tribal artisans with the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Ltd.(TRIFED) collaborating with Ministry of Ayush to supply 34,000 yoga mats procured exclusively from tribal artisans across different regions of the country and bear the distinct designs and motifs representative of their respective communities.

5. Rajnath Singh to join Yoga Celebration on INS Vikrant

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will join Indian Navy personnel to perform yoga onboard the indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on the occasion of International Day of Yoga on Wednesday.Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff; Kala Hari Kumar, President of the Naval Welfare and Wellness Association along with other senior officers of the Indian Navy and the Ministry of Defence will be present during the event.

6. Senthilbalaji to undergo open-heart surgery on June 21: TN Health Minister Subramanian

Arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji will undergo an open-heart surgery at a private hospital here on June 21, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Tuesday, a week after the beleaguered DMK leader was advised a bypass surgery. The surgery will be performed early on Wednesday, Subramanian told reporters here. “Since the surgery has to be mandatorily performed on Senthil Balaji it will be done tomorrow,” he said.

7. Siddaramaiah to meet President Murmu, Union Minister Amit Shah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be in New Delhi on Wednesday to meet President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, among others in what he termed as a courtesy call. According to the Chief Minister’s tour programme, he will be leaving for Delhi on Wednesday morning, where he is likely to meet Union ministers.

8. SAFF Championship: India starts firm favourite to land title

Buoyed by the recent triumph in the Intercontinental Cup, the Indian football team will enter the SAFF Championship 2023 as a confident unit and look to extend its dominance in the tournament. India will face Pakistan in their opening outing at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday, and the match is all set to be played as per schedule after the latter received their India visa on Monday night. Placed low in the pecking order, Pakistan might not offer India a massive challenge but the Blue Tigers will be eager to start their campaign on a rousing note, and give other aspirants a strong message.

