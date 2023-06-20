Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

June 20, 2023 08:45 am | Updated 08:45 am IST

Closer defence ties top agenda for PM’s US visit

Stepping up defence cooperation, India and the US are poised to unveil a roadmap for industries in the sector to partner closely in co-production, co-development, and maintaining supply change during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US beginning June 21. Prime Minister Modi, during his first state visit to the US, will also hold discussions with President Joe Biden on bettering trade and investment relations, besides forging closer ties in the technology domain comprising telecom, space and manufacturing.

Railway minister to visit Odisha train disaster site today

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is scheduled to visit Baganaga Bazar station in Odisha’s Balasore district, where as many as 292 people were killed in an accident involving three trains on June 20, official sources said on Monday. Vaishnaw who arrived here on Monday on a three-day tour of the state will interact with local people. He will also visit the Balasore District Hospital, where many of the injured had been admitted, and meet the officials.

Mamata writes to Governor urges him not to observe State Foundation Day on Tuesday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote to State’s Governor C.V. Ananda Bose urging him not to hold an event at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday to commemorate the foundation day of West Bengal. Ms. Banerjee in her communication said that the State was not founded on any particular day, least of all on any 20th of June .“I am stunned and shocked to know that you have decided to organize a programme on 20.06.2023, at Raj Bhavan, Kolkata, commemorating what you have peculiarly chosen to describe as “the State Foundation Day of West Bengal,” the Chief Minister wrote.

Panchayat polls: SC to hear Tuesday plea against HC order directing deployment of central forces in West Bengal

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Tuesday a plea challenging an order of the Calcutta High Court directing the State Election Commission (SEC) to requisition and deploy central forces across West Bengal for the panchayat elections. The matter was mentioned on Monday before a vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and M M Sundresh by senior advocate Meenakshi Arora who sought an urgent hearing. Arora, who was appearing for the SEC, told the appeal against the order was filed on Friday last but was not taken up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress in Karnataka to stage protests against Centre for ‘denying’ rice to fulfil poll guarantee

The Congress in Karnataka will stage demonstrations on Tuesday across all district headquarters against the BJP-led Central government for “denying” rice for the State’s ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme which offers 10 kg rice to each member of families living below the poverty line. The Centre recently discontinued the sale of rice and wheat from the central pool under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) to state governments.

Greek court postpones hearing for smuggling suspects in deadly migrant boat sinking until Tuesday

A court in southern Greece on Monday postponed a hearing for nine Egyptian men accused of being migrant smugglers in a case involving the sinking of a fishing trawler last week that killed at least 80 people and left hundreds more missing. Estimates have put the number of people packed on the dilapidated fishing trawler at around 700-750. A total of 104 people were rescued when the boat capsized and sank in international waters off the coast of Greece last Wednesday, while 78 bodies were recovered. A search and rescue operation continues, but the chances of finding more survivors are slim.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to inaugurate G20 co-branded event on health and well-being of youth

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be inaugurating a G20 co-branded event on Tuesday, to highlight the health and well-being needs of 1.8 billion adolescents and youth worldwide, said a press release by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Union Health Ministry, in collaboration with the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn, Child Health (PMNCH), Geneva, is organizing the event titled ‘Health of Youth-Wealth of Nation’, on June 20, here in the national capital.

Kerala university to look into allegation that SFI leader obtained admission using fake certificates

Kerala University Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal on Monday said the allegation that an SFI leader has submitted a fake certificate to secure his admission for an M Com course is a serious one and the varsity will approach the police to investigate the incident. The KSU, the student organisation of the opposition Congress in the state, has been alleging that Nikhil Thomas, an SFI leader of Kayamkulam MSM college, has obtained an M Com seat in the same college after submitting a “fake degree certificate”.

Punjab Cabinet approves amendment to Sikh Gurdwaras Act to ensure ‘free telecast’ of Gurbani from Golden Temple

The Punjab Cabinet on Monday approved an amendment to the British-era Sikh Gurdwaras Act to ensure “free-to-air” telecast of Gurbani from Amritsar’s Golden Temple. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the bill in this regard will be introduced in the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday, the second day of its two-day session. Currently, Gurbani is broadcast from the Sikh shrine by PTC, a private channel often linked to the Shiromani Akali Dal’s Badal family.

New Chinese premier starts 1st trip abroad to Germany, France

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has started a visit to Germany and France that comes as Europe seeks to balance concerns over economic dependence on China and about its stance toward Ukraine and Taiwan with a desire to engage Beijing on issues such as climate change. Li, on his first trip abroad since taking office, was received by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Monday. Li and a large delegation of Chinese ministers will meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz and their German counterparts on Tuesday, the seventh such gathering. Top officials from both sides also will meet business representatives.

France’s Macron, Italy’s Meloni seek to smooth frayed ties

President Emmanuel Macron will Tuesday hold talks in Paris with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the French presidency said, as both sides seek to smooth a series of disputes that have frayed ties since she took the reins of Italy’s government last year. Centrist Macron, who regards himself as a bulwark against the far-right, is not a natural political bedfellow of Meloni who leads her country’s most far-right coalition since World War II. Macron had in 2021 signed a major bilateral cooperation treaty with Meloni’s predecessor Mario Draghi, the former European Central Bank chief with whom he had a close political relationship.

Prannoy to lead India’s challenge in Taipei Open badminton

The semifinal loss in Indonesia a thing of the past now, HS Prannoy will look to carry on his good form when he spearheads the Indian challenge at the Taipei Open badminton tournament, starting here on Tuesday. World No.9 Prannoy is seeded third here and will take on a qualifier in the men’s singles opening round of the BWF World Tour Super 300 event. Prannoy, who claimed the Malaysia Masters Super 300 title last month, put up an impressive display at the Indonesia Open, a Super 1000 tournament, making it to the semifinals, where he lost 15-21 15-21 to world No.1 and eventual winner Viktor Axelsen of Denmark.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.