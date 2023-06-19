June 19, 2023 08:15 am | Updated 08:15 am IST

1. Representatives from Ladakh scheduled to meet MoS Home Nityanand Rai Monday

A group of representatives from Ladakh is in Delhi and is scheduled to meet Minister of State of Home Nityanand Rai on Monday amid a prolonged agitation over their demands such as statehood and special status under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The meeting comes amid persistent demands and protests in the Union Territory for statehood and constitutional safeguards under the sixth schedule of the Constitution.

2. Assam flood situation grim, nearly 33,500 affected

In a special weather bulletin, IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati has issued the ‘red’ alert for Sunday and Monday with a forecast of ‘heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) to very heavy (11-20 cm in 24 hrs) with extremely heavy rainfall (over 20 cm in 24 hours)‘ over lower Assam districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta and Bongaigaon.

3. Vivekananda Reddy murder case: SC to hear on Monday plea challenging anticipatory bail to YSR Congress MP

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea moved by the daughter of former MP Y S Vivekananda Reddy in his murder case, challenging a Telangana High Court order that granted anticipatory bail to YSR Congress Party MP Y S Avinash Reddy.

4. G20 tourism working group meeting to begin in Goa on Monday

The concluding and fourth meeting of the G20 tourism working group will begin in Goa on Monday. This meeting will be followed by Tourism Ministerial Meeting.

5. Order on bail plea of Pakistan national

A trial court in Kochi will pass it’s order on the bail plea of Zubair Derakshandeh, the Pakistan national, who was arrested by the Indian Navy in connection with the recent drug seizure off the seas of Kochi, on Monday.

6. Kathmandu to halt screening of Hindi movies from Monday

The screening of all Hindi movies will be banned in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu from Monday over the “objectionable” words and depiction of Sita in the mythological epic film Adipurush, a top city official announced on Sunday.

7. Land scam: Punjab anti-corruption body summons Pak ex-PM Imran on June 19

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has been asked to appear before the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) of Punjab on Monday in connection with a case related to the purchase of over 5,000 kanals (625 acres) of land at throwaway prices through fraud.

8. Blinken in Beijing as U.S., China look to cool tensions

Blinken, the highest-level American official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office, will have more senior level contacts with the Chinese on Monday, including potentially with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Antony Blinken landed in Beijing on Sunday in the first visit by a U.S. Secretary of State in five years, as the world’s two biggest powers attempt to manage an increasingly fractious relationship.