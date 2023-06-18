Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

June 18, 2023 08:58 am | Updated 08:58 am IST

1. Curfew in Manipur

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur. The state government has imposed a curfew in 11 districts and suspended internet services.

2. Union Minister Amit Shah to address rallies in Punjab, Haryana on Sunday

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will address two rallies in Punjab’s Gurdaspur and Haryana’s Sirsa on Sunday as part of his party’s public outreach to mark the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government.

3. Vietnamese defence minister begins two-day India visit on Sunday

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold talks with his Vietnamese counterpart General Phan Van Giang on Monday with a focus on further boosting bilateral defence ties and reviewing the situation in the South China Sea, a region that has witnessed growing Chinese assertiveness. The Vietnamese defence minister will begin his two-day visit to India on Sunday.

4. Kerala CM to inaugurate KSUM’s first Infinity Centre in Dubai

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the first Infinity Centre of Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) in Dubai on Sunday, rolling out the government’s ambitious programme of setting up one-stop destinations across the world to strengthen the state’s ecosystem for nascent companies.

5. Blinken set for high-stakes China visit with tensions rising and breakthrough prospects low

Blinken arrives in Beijing on Sunday for two days of talks. He expects to meet with Qin on Sunday, Wang, and possibly Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, according to US officials.

6. Indonesia Open: Satwik-Chirag pair enters final, Prannoy exits in semis

The world No. 6 Indian pair will now face second seeds Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh of Malaysia, who defeated Indonesian combination of Pramudya Kusumawardana and Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan 21-12-21 23-21 21-13 in the other semifinal.

7. Gritty India set to take on Lebanon in Intercontinental Cup final

Fierce competitive spirit will override camaraderie between rival coaches when India take on Lebanon in the final of the Intercontinental Cup football tournament, in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.