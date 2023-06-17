Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

June 17, 2023 07:42 am | Updated 07:42 am IST

1. In the aftermath of cyclone Biparjoy, Gujarat grapples with destruction

Cyclone Biparjoy caused widespread damage in Gujarat’s Kutch-Saurashtra region as it made landfall late on Thursday. Hundreds of villages were left without a power supply while thousands of trees were uprooted due to the strong winds and heavy rain. Two deaths were reported and 23 people were injured while more than 100 animals died.

2. Stalin retains Senthilbalaji as Minister; Governor dissents

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday decided to retain as “Minister without portfolio” V. Senthilbalaji, who was recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case and is in judicial custody in a private hospital. Governor R.N. Ravi, however, expressed disagreement with his continuation in Cabinet.

3. Manipur violence | Sedition case against Meitei politician after Assam Rifles complaint

A criminal case has been registered against an Imphal-based politician for writing an opinion column where he alleged that the present crisis in Manipur is the creation of the Assam Rifles unit at Mantripukhri. The column, published on May 31 in an Imphal-based newspaper The Frontier Manipur and on news portals, alleged that Myanmar-based “Kuki terrorist outfits” were being protected by the Assam Rifles.

4. J.P. Nadda arrives in Tripura, to address mega event

BJP President J.P. Nadda arrived in South Tripura on Friday for a significant occasion—the commemoration of nine years of the NDA government’s tenure at the Centre. Nadda’s visit aimed to address a grand rally that would take place at the Santirbazar school ground on Saturday, that is today.

5. Five planets to align in the sky Saturday morning

Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune are set to align in the sky on Saturday morning, creating a spectacular celestial sight for those who will be able to spot the five planets. Many reports rightly say that the five planets will line up in the night sky. Jupiter and Saturn will be pretty bright and easiest to see. Mercury will be a little dimmer, though still possibly visible with the naked eye. To get a view of Neptune and Uranus, you’ll probably need to break out a pair of binoculars or a telescope.

6. Ashes 1st Test Day 2

A superb century from Joe Root, his first against Australia since 2015, helped England race to 393-8 before declaring on the opening day of the first Ashes test, a move that did not bear fruit as the tourists held firm to finish on 14-0 at stumps.

7. Body of Palluruthy sailor who died in Hong Kong to be flown to Mumbai

The body of the Palluruthy-based young sailor, Jijo Augustine, who had mysteriously gone missing from a container vessel anchored in Hong Kong and was later found dead last month will be brought back to India on Saturday.

