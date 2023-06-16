ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

June 16, 2023 08:01 am | Updated 08:01 am IST

Valsad, June 15 (ANI): Massive waves lash Valsad seafront as cyclone 'Biparjoy' is expected to hit Gujarat coast, on Thursday. (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI

1. Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall

Strong winds and heavy rains pound Gujarat’s coastal belt as cyclone Biparjoy made a landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat’s Kutch district after churning across the Arabian Sea for over 10 days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday evening. Several areas of the affected districts plunged into darkness as the cyclonic storm disrupted power supply and blew away electricity poles. Biparjoy is likely to convert into ‘cyclonic storm’ by Friday morning, IMD said.

2. Wrestlers protest | Delhi Police charge Brij Bhushan for outraging modesty, seek cancellation of POCSO case

The Delhi police on Thursday filed a chargesheet against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP from Kaiserganj, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, for relatively minor offences such as outraging the modesty of a woman and stalking. At the same time, police have approached another court for the cancellation of a more serious case, involving allegations of sexually harassing a minor wrestler, as she has now given a fresh statement refuting those allegations.

3. Madras HC allows arrested TN Minister Senthilbalaji to shift to private hospital

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, 15/06/2023 : The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered that Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji undergoing treatment at the Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Omandurar Estate, Chennai after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) early Wednesday, Shifted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on June 15, 2023. Photo : B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

In a breather for Minister V. Senthilbalaji, 47, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday and admitted to a government hospital in Chennai after he complained of chest pain, the Madras High Court on Thursday ordered him shifted to a private hospital of his choice. Later, he was taken from the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital to Kauvery Hospital at Alwarpet. The action against Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji has marked the arrest of a serving Minister of Tamil Nadu after a gap of over four years.

4. VHP to stage statewide protest against Karnataka govt’s decision to repeal anti-conversion law

Condemning the Karnataka Cabinet’s decision to repeal the anti-conversion law brought in by the previous BJP government, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for a protest at all district centres across the state on Friday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Common Universities Entrance Test on Friday

Meghalaya Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma on Thursday said the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to reschedule CUET examination for students from the northeastern state who have been allotted centres elsewhere in the country. The Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) is scheduled to be held on Friday.

6. Justice Joseph superannuation today

Supreme Court judge Justice KM Joseph on Thursday pronounced two verdicts, a day ahead of his superannuation. Justice Joseph, who is set to retire on Friday, was accorded a warm farewell by the Supreme Court and lawyers bodies on May 19, the last working day before the top court closed for the summer vacation.

7. Bill Gates in China: Microsoft co-founder to meet Xi Jinping

FILE - Bill Gates reacts during a visit with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the Imperial College University, in central London, on Feb. 15, 2023. Microsoft Corp. co-founder Gates says he is in Beijing, joining a series of foreign business figures who have visited China as the ruling Communist Party tries to revive investor interest in the country. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP, File) | Photo Credit: Justin Tallis

Bill Gates, Microsoft Corp’s (MSFT.O) co-founder, is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday during his visit to China, two people with knowledge of the matter said. The meeting will mark Xi’s first meeting with a foreign private entrepreneur in recent years.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US