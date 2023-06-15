Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

June 15, 2023 07:56 am | Updated 07:56 am IST

1. Gujarat on alert with Cyclone Biparjoy set to make landfall

As cyclone Biparjoy closes in, Gujarat has evacuated 74,345 people; heavy rains in parts of state. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), ‘Biparjoy’ would make landfall near Jakhau Port on Thursday evening as a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ with maximum wind speed reaching up to 150 kilometres per hour.

2. Three years since Galwan Valley clashes

Thursday, June 15 will mark three years of the Galwan Valley incident when Indian and Chinese troops clashed deep inside eastern Ladakh, leaving 20 Indian Army personnel dead. The Galwan Valley clashes on June 15, 2020 were the first deadly skirmish between the two militaries along the LAC in five decades and they significantly strained the bilateral ties.

3. HC to hear plea against Uttarakhand ‘mahapanchayat; Section 144 imposed

The Uttarakhand High Court will on Thursday hear a plea to prevent Hindu outfits from holding a ‘mahapanchayat’ against “love jihad” in Purola town, where the local administration has imposed prohibitory orders to prevent the gathering from taking place.

4. Three-day G20 Agriculture Ministers Meeting in Hyderabad from today

“#G20AMM2023 is scheduled to take place in Hyderabad from June 15th to June 17th. This event will witness one of the major impactful discussions where global leaders will be exchanging ideas to address worldwide possibilities in achieving sustainable agriculture,” the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said in a tweet on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. CM Vijayan, Indian Ambassador to US discuss bringing more investments to Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday held discussions on bringing more investments to the state and the assistance that the embassy can provide for it.

6. India’s top athletes to strive for Asian Games selection at Nationals

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra is expectedly not competing but all the other top athletes of the country, led by long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, will look to seal Asian Games berths when the National Inter-State Championship begins in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.