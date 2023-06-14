Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

June 14, 2023 08:10 am | Updated 08:10 am IST

1. ED officials arrest Tamil Nadu Minister Senthilbalaji in money-laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji in a money-laundering case, sources have confirmed. The arrest followed an 18-hour questioning at the Minister’s home in Chennai. Mr. Udhayanidhi said the party would consider a legal recourse and not “bow down to BJP’s threat and pressure”.

2. Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ | 21,000 shifted to safer places from Gujarat coast

As Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ barrels towards Gujarat, the State government has shifted nearly 21,000 people from coastal areas to safer places. The cyclone, which is likely to make landfall near Jakhau port in Kutch district on Thursday, holds “extensive damaging potential” for the coastal districts of Saurashtra and Kutch, officials said.

3. Trump pleads not guilty to charges in U.S. classified documents case

Former U.S. President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to federal criminal charges that he unlawfully kept classified documents when he left office and lied to officials who sought to recover them. Mr. Trump’s plea, entered before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman in a federal court in Miami, sets up a legal battle likely to play out over coming months as he campaigns to win back the presidency in a November 2024 election.

4. CoWIN data leak | No CERT-in update yet; experts demand transparency

The Indian Computer Emergency Team (CERT-in), the nodal cybersecurity agency that deals with incidents like breaches and vulnerabilities in cyberspace, has not directly put out any update on its assessment of the apparent breach of personal information of people who received vaccinations, registered on the Union government’s CoWIN platform.

5. Mumbai to observe ‘No Honking Day’ today, in a drive against noise pollution

To curb the noise pollution in the city, the Mumbai traffic police have decided to observe “No Hinking Day” on June 14. In a statement, the Mumbai Traffic Police said, “Unnecessary honking causes noise pollution in the environment and also adversely affects human health. Traffic Control Branch, Mumbai, has decided to observe ‘No Honking Day on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, to curb the trend of honking among motorists.”

6. Rohit Sharma likely to lead in Caribbean but not certain to remain Test captain after Windies tour

There is no imminent threat to Rohit Sharma’s Test captaincy but the stylish Mumbaikar will need to rake up some significant numbers in West Indies to prevent a question mark over his leadership in the traditional format. Rohit will lead Indian in the two-Test series in the West Indies and then perhaps sit with BCCI and decide on his future in traditional format.