Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

June 13, 2023 08:18 am | Updated 08:18 am IST

1. Cyclone Biparjoy | evacuation from villages near Gujarat coast from today; landfall likely on June 15

Authorities will start evacuating people from villages located within 10km from the coast in Kutch-Saurashtra districts of Gujarat from Tuesday as powerful Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ in the Arabian Sea appears set to hit the western state on June 15, officials and the IMD said on Monday. Efforts are underway to mitigate the impact of the approaching cyclone, which is likely to make landfall near the Jakhau port in Kutch district on Thursday afternoon with winds gusting up to 150 kilometres per hour, in the coastal districts through evacuation of people and suspension of activities in port areas, the officials said.

2. Fire breaks out at Bhopal’s Satpura Bhawan, IAF assistance sought

A major fire broke out at Satpura Bhawan, a six-storey building that houses several departments of the Madhya Pradesh government, in Bhopal on Monday evening. While no casualties were reported, documents pertaining to departments such as tribal welfare and higher education are likely to have been destroyed. Efforts to douse the fire were on even six hours after the fire started. Mr Chouhan spoke to the Defence Minister and sought the help of the Air Force to extinguish the fire. It is learnt that Airforce AN 32 aircraft and MI 15 helicopter are scheduled to reach Bhopal to join the firefighting effort.

3. Assam CM meets Kuki insurgent groups with peace plan in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday met Kuki militant groups offering them a peace plan on behalf of the Union government. The armed groups had signed a suspension of operation (SoO) pact with the Centre and the Manipur Government in 2008 for a political settlement of their demands for self-governance.

4. PM Modi to distribute 70,000 appointment letters to recruits today via video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on Tuesday, his office said. He will also address these appointees on the occasion. Prime Minister Modi will distribute about 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on June 13 at 10:30 am via video conferencing, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement. The appointment letters will be distributed under the government’s Rozgar Mela initiative.

5. Trump’s history-making court appearance in in Miami in classified documents case

Donald Trump arrived in Florida on Monday ahead of a history-making federal court appearance on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department’s efforts to get them back. Mr. Trump’s Tuesday afternoon appearance in Miami will mark his second time since April facing a judge on criminal charges. But unlike a New York case, the Justice Department’s first prosecution of a former president concerns conduct that prosecutors say jeopardised national security, with Espionage Act charges carrying the prospect of a significant prison sentence.

6. Rajnath Singh to attend farmers’ gathering in MP today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address a congregation of farmers to be organised by the Madhya Pradesh government in Rajgarh district on Tuesday. A government official said Singh will land in Bhopal at around 1.30 pm and reach Rajgarh at around 2 pm. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said the interest accrued on farm loans will be transferred to bank accounts of beneficiary farmers during the ‘Kisan Mahakumbh’ event in Rajgarh.

7. Squash World Cup: India open campaign against Hong Kong

The experienced Saurav Ghosal and Joshna Chinappa will spearhead the Indian challenge as the fourth edition of Squash World Cup begins here on Tuesday with the hosts in with a chance to strike gold in the mixed team event. Ghosal and Joshna are part of a four-member Indian team that will go up against the likes of Hong Kong, China, South Africa and Japan in the league stage in Pool B. Abhay Singh and Tanvi Khanna are the other members of the home team. India will begin their campaign against Hong Kong in an evening match on the first day of the revamped tournament.