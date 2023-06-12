Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

June 12, 2023 07:48 am | Updated 07:48 am IST

1. ‘Biparjoy’ has intensified into ‘extremely severe cyclonic storm’: IMD

The very severe cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ intensified into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm” and is likely to cross Saurashtra-Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts around the afternoon of June 15 as a “very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS)“, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday. It will further increase to 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph on Monday, and 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph during Tuesday and Wednesday; to cross Saurashtra-Kutch coast on June 15

2. Priyanka Gandhi to kick-start Congress’ MP poll campaign with Jabalpur rally

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will kick off the Congress’s campaign for the year-end Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls from Jabalpur on Monday after praying at the banks of the Narmada river, a party leader said. Jabalpur is at the centre of the state’s Mahakoshal region, which has a sizable number of tribal voters. In the 2018 Assembly polls, the Congress won 11 of the 13 Scheduled Tribe reserved seats in the eight-district division, with the remaining two bagged by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

3. Third meeting of DEWG under G20 to be held in Pune from today

The third meeting of the Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) under G20 will be organised in Pune city of Maharashtra from Monday, a Central government official said. The DEWG meeting will be inaugurated by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State in MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) and MSDE (Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship).

4. Goa to host 3-day meet of audit institutions of G20 countries; CAG Murmu to deliver inaugural address

Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India Girish Chandra Murmu will deliver the inaugural address for the three-day conference of the Supreme Audit Institutions (SAI) of G20 countries, which begins in Goa on Monday, an official said.

5. Kuki members to boycott Centre’s peace committee over Manipur CM Biren Singh’s presence

A day after the Centre constituted a peace committee in Manipur, most Kuki representatives said they will boycott the panel as it included Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and his supporters. Pointing out that their consent was not taken for including them on the panel, they demanded that the Centre make the situation conducive for talks.

6. SC to hear plea of lawyers’ body on lack of toilets for women advocates in Nilgiris courts

The Supreme Court is likely to hear on Monday a plea related to lack of toilets for women lawyers in the Nilgiris Court Complex in Tamil Nadu’s Ooty.

