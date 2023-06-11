June 11, 2023 08:59 am | Updated 09:21 am IST

1. PM Modi to inaugurate maiden ‘National Training Conclave’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first ‘National Training Conclave’ in New Delhi on Sunday and will address its more than 1,500 participants drawn from training and research institutes across the country.

2. India-Bangladesh border talks to begin in Delhi from Sunday

India and Bangladesh will hold biannual talks between their border guarding forces in Delhi from June 11 during which the two sides are expected to discuss a host of issues related to combating cross-frontier crimes and measures to create better synergy.

3. India to host three-day G20 development ministers’ meeting in Varanasi from Sunday

India will host a three-day meeting of development ministers of the G20 member nations in Varanasi beginning Sunday that is expected to focus on disruptions in global supply chains, food and energy security challenges and impacts of climate change among other issues.

4. ‘Garbha Sanskar’: RSS body to encourage women to read Gita, Ramayana for birth of ‘sanskari, deshbhakt’ babies

An RSS-affiliated body said it will launch ‘Garbha Sanskar’ campaign on Sunday under which pregnant women would be encouraged to read religious texts such as the Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana, chant Sanskrit mantras and practise yoga so that “sanskari and deshbhakt” babies are born.

5. Security stepped up ahead of AAP’s ‘Maha Rally’ on Sunday

Elaborate security measures have been put in place in and around Ramlila Maidan where the Aam Aadmi Party will hold a “Maha Rally” on Sunday against the Centre’s ordinance on control of services in the national capital, police said.

6. All eyes on Pilot as Congress hopeful of ‘positive solution’

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot will pay homage to his father at a programme at Dausa on Sunday, amid speculations he may make some significant announcement there on his political future.

7. Novak Djokovic eyes history with a 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open; Casper Ruud seeks 1st

When Djokovic looks across the net in Court Philippe Chatrier during the French Open final on Sunday, he will see Casper Ruud trying to prevent him from earning a men’s-record 23rd championship at a Grand Slam tournament.