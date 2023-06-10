Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

June 10, 2023 09:11 am | Updated 09:21 am IST

1. North Bengal likely to get heavy rains till June 13; 2 killed in lightning strike in Kolkata

The sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal are set to get a respite from the heatwave conditions with the likely advancement of the southwest monsoon, officials said on June 9.

2. French Open 2023: Ruud faces Djokovic for title after semifinal win over Zverev

A flawless Casper Ruud returned to the French Open final for a second year running by dismantling German 22nd seed Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 in a battle of big-hitters to set up a showdown with 22-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.

3. G-20 Working Group meet from June 12

Stakeholders took stock of arrangements for the G-20 Working Group meeting that will be held at Grand Hyatt Kochi from June 12 to 14, at a meeting convened by District Collector N.S.K. Umesh on Friday.

4. Amit Shah to visit Vellore; 1,200 police personnel to be deployed for security

A total of 1,200 police personnel under the supervision of the Superintendents of Police (SPs) from Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts will be deployed as part of security arrangements for BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Vellore town on June 11.

5. Australia to take part in Global Investors’ Meet, 2024

Outgoing Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell on Friday said Australia would be represented at the Global Investors’ Meet, to be held in Tamil Nadu in January 2024.

