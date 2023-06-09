Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

June 09, 2023 09:09 am | Updated 09:09 am IST

1. BJP MP Kirodi Meena accuses Gehlot’s family of laundering money through shell firm

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Thursday alleged that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s family members are involved in laundering money through a shell company. Meena claimed at a press conference here that he has evidence of black money transactions involving Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot and daughter-in-law and will hand it over to the Enforcement Directorate on Friday.

2. SC agrees to hear plea challenging grant of interim bail to YSR Cong MP’s son

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on June 9 a plea challenging grant of 15-day interim bail to Raghav Magunta, son of YSR Congress Party MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, by the Delhi High Court. A vacation bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal took note of the submission by Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the ED, who sought an urgent hearing.

3. Slain gangster’s wife seeks anticipatory bail in criminal case, SC to hear plea on Friday

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday a plea by the wife of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s aide Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva, who was shot dead on Lucknow court premises, seeking anticipatory bail in a criminal case lodged against her.

4. Exhibition of original manuscripts, other archival material to open in Delhi

A month-long exhibition of several original manuscripts, colonial-era proscribed literature and other rare archival material will open in Delhi from Friday, officials said. Minister of State for Culture Meenakashi Lekhi will inaugurate the exhibition to mark the International Archives Day.

5. Bhagwat reaches Udaipur for training of RSS volunteers

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday reached Rajasthan’s Udaipur for the annual training of RSS volunteers above 40 years of age. Bhagwat, who was in Karauli’s Hindaun city for the training camp for volunteers below 40 years of age, reached Udaipur by train. He was received by local leaders of the Sangh at the railway station from where his convoy left for Vidya Niketan school amid tight security arrangements. A Sangh leader said Bhagwat will remain in the city till Friday.

6. NCP to protest against BJP leader’s ‘Aurangzeb’ tweet for Sharad Pawar

The Nationalist Congress Party on Thursday said it would protest with a “jail bharo andolan” against a tweet by Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Lok Sabha member Nilesh Rane terming Sharad Pawar as Aurangzeb. NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said Rane must delete the tweet in 24 hours, while BJP national president JP Nadda and state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule should clarify if they agree with Rane.

7. SC to hear Delhi govt plea against HC order staying notice to Rapido

The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred the Delhi government’s plea challenging the Delhi High Court order staying its notice to bike-taxi aggregator Rapido and allowing it to ply till the final policy has been notified. A vacation bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal said it will hear the petition again on June 9.

8. All eyes on Chhetri as India look to regain Intercontinental Cup

In the last leg of his glittering career, Indian talisman Sunil Chhetri will be the cynosure of all eyes as the Blue Tigers look to regain the Intercontinental Cup, which begins Bhubaneswar on Friday.

