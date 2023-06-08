Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

June 08, 2023 07:55 am | Updated 07:55 am IST

1. Odisha train crash | 89 bodies await identification at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

In addition to the 123 dead bodies that the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhubaneswar has already received from the triple train collision site in Balasore district since June 2, an additional 39 bodies were ferried in from private hospitals on Wednesday. Railways is also using AI-powered portal, SIM card triangulation to identify unclaimed bodies.

2. Bifurcation demand | 10 Manipur MLAs get showcause notice

The Privilege and Ethics Committee (PEC) of the 60-member Manipur Assembly has asked 10 MLAs to explain why they demanded a separate administration for a group of ethnic communities. The 10 MLAs, including seven of the BJP, had raised the bifurcation demand soon after ethnic clashes broke out between the majority Meitei and the Kuki-Chin-Zomi people on May 3.

3. Rajasthan | Congress begins one-to-one meetings with State ministers and MLAs

Congress in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Wednesday started one-to-one meetings with state ministers and MLAs amid attempts by the party’s central leadership to broker peace between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and dissident leader Sachin Pilot ahead of assembly polls due later this year.

4. Kolhapur violence: Minister holds meeting with local social organisations, civic society groups

Tension gripped Kolhapur city on Tuesday after two men allegedly put 18th-century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan’s image along with an offensive audio message as their social media “status”. Wielding lathis, police on Wednesday dispersed hundreds of protesters in Kolhapur after they hurled stones during a demonstration against the alleged use of Tipu Sultan’s image. In view of the protest, internet services have been suspended till Thursday in Kolhapur, a senior police official said.

5. Jharkhand land deals case: ED makes 2 more arrests

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested two more people on Wednesday night in connection with its money-laundering investigation into alleged illegal land deals in the state, official sources said. Kolkata-based businessman Amit Agrawal and his father-in-law Dilip Ghosh were taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said. The two arrested accused are expected to be produced before a court on Thursday where the agency will seek their remand for custodial interrogation, sources said.

6. Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to participate in “Tiranga Yatra” in Haryana’s Jind

AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will participate in a “Tiranga Yatra” in Haryana’s Jind district on Thursday, a party leader said on Wednesday.

7. GGSIPU campus inauguration: Trouble brews between AAP govt and Delhi Lt Governor

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University’s east Delhi campus is the latest flashpoint between the AAP-led city government and Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, with both sides claiming that they would inaugurate the newly built campus.

8. CBI says it has prima facie case of extortion and bribery against Sameer Wankhede

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recently moved the Bombay High Court to recall its earlier order granting interim protection from arrest to the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) former Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede in a case of extortion and bribery in connection with the arrest of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in a drug case. The Bombay High Court is likely to hear Wankhede’s plea on Thursday.

9. ‘I can taste the air’: Canadian wildfire smoke spreads hazardous haze at home and in the US

Smoke from Canadian wildfires poured into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest on Wednesday, covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze, holding up flights at major airports and prompting people to fish out pandemic-era face masks. Air with hazardous levels of pollution extended into the New York metropolitan area, central New York state and parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Massive tongues of unhealthy air extended as far as North Carolina and Indiana, affecting millions of people.

10. Rishi Sunak goes to Washington with Ukraine, economy and AI on agenda for Biden meeting

The war in Ukraine was top of U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s agenda Wednesday as he started a two-day trip to Washington carrying the message that post-Brexit Britain remains an essential American ally in a world of emboldened authoritarian states. The U.S. and U.K. are the two biggest military donors to Ukraine, and the war will be the focus of Sunak’s meeting Thursday at the White House with President Joe Biden.

11. Women’s Jr Asia Cup: India need a draw against Chinese Taipei to make SF

Unbeaten India would look to seal their semifinal berth when they face Chinese Taipei in their final pool match of the Women’s Junior Asia Cup hockey tournament at Kakamigahara, Japan on Thursday.