Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

June 07, 2023 07:35 am | Updated 07:35 am IST

1. Centre sends additional troops as crisis soars in Manipur

The Centre airlifted around 1,000 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel to Manipur on Tuesday (June 06) as violence, arson and killings continued in the State. More than 20,000 Central armed police force personnel and army troops have been deployed in Manipur since ethnic violence between the Meitei and the Kuki communities erupted on May 3, claiming more than 100 lives so far.

2. Government invites protesting wrestlers for talks

The government has invited wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for talks on their issues, days after they met Home Minister Amit Shah. In a tweet post-midnight Tuesday, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said the government was “willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues”.

3. Balasore train tragedy | Coromandel express expected to run for the first time after the accident today

CBI team is likely to visit accident site once again today and the Coromandel express is expected to run for the first time after the accident, also involving the Yashwantpur-Howrah Express and a goods train at Odisha’s Bahanaga Bazar, today. As per its previous scheduled time, the train will cross the accident site at around 6.32 pm.

4. Gujarat: Kejriwal to skip hearing in defamation case today, seek documents

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh will not attend the hearing of a criminal defamation case against them at a court here on Wednesday, an Aam Aadmi Party leader said. The two AAP leaders have been summoned by the metropolitan magistrate’s court on June 7 in the defamation case filed by Gujarat University over their “sarcastic” and “derogatory” statements regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s degree. Gujarat AAP legal cell head Pranav Thakkar said the duo will not appear before the court on Wednesday, but file an application seeking copies of documents related to the case.

5. After diversion due to technical glitch, Air India to operate alternate aircraft to fly its passengers from Russia’s Magadan Airport today

Air India said on Tuesday it will operate an alternate aircraft on Wednesday to fly its passengers from Russia’s Magadan Airport, where its Delhi-San Francisco flight was diverted due to a mid-air glitch in one of the aircraft engines. All the passengers and crew are accommodated in local hotels in Magadan, Air India said in a statement. Earlier, the airline had informed that its flight AI173 of date (June 6) operating Delhi-San Francisco with 216 passengers and 16 crew on board was diverted to Magadan Airport, where it landed safely.

6. Balasore train tragedy | LIC to open helpdesks at Bengal railway stations from today

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will open dedicated helpdesks at some railway stations in West Bengal from Wednesday to offer assistance to family members of those who lost their lives in the Balasore train accident for claim settlement. LIC Zonal Manager (East) Ajay Kumar said dedicated helpdesks at various railway stations, such as Howrah, Shalimar, Kharagpur and Medinipur, will be operational to offer spot assistance in addition to services from branches. The life insurer had said it would expedite claim settlements to provide financial relief for the victims of the triple train accident in Odisha’s Balasore on June 2.

7. Centre’s Delhi Ordinance | Kejriwal to meet SP chief Akhilesh Yadav today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav here on Wednesday amid efforts by the AAP to garner support against the Centre’s ordinance on control of services in the national capital. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will accompany Kejriwal at the meeting.

8. IAS officer Ashish More summoned by Delhi Assembly panel in connection with land-related complaint

The Petitions Committee of Delhi Assembly has summoned IAS officer Ashish More, who was recently removed from the post of services secretary by the AAP dispensation, on Wednesday in connection with a land-related complaint. The Committee has also requested the chief secretary of the Delhi government and the divisional commissioner to be present in the sitting, an official statement said.

9. Former Pakistan foreign minister Qureshi released from Rawalpindi prison; to meet Imran Khan today

Pakistan’s former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who was among some of the top leaders of Imran Khan’s party to be arrested following the May 9 violent protests, was released from a prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi on Tuesday following a court order. The Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was arrested last month on a plethora of charges, including inciting violence following chairman Imran Khan’s arrest in a corruption case on May 9.

10. ICC World Test Championship final to commence today; India to face Australia at The Oval in England

India to face Australia in a bid to become the second world Test champion side after they were defeated by New Zealand in the summit clash of the inaugural edition. India last won an ICC trophy a decade ago when M.S. Dhoni’s team defeated England by five runs in the final of the Champions Trophy in June 2013.

11. French Open to mark 10th anniversary of gay marriage in France with ‘Pride Day’ at Roland Garros

French Open organizers will celebrate a “Pride Day” on Wednesday to mark the 10th anniversary of the first same-sex marriage in France. The country saw its first gay weddings in 2013 after then-President Francois Hollande signed a law authorizing marriage and adoption by same-sex couples, ending months of nationwide protests.

