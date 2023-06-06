June 06, 2023 07:51 am | Updated 08:35 am IST

1. Triple train accident: Railway safety commission to hold enquiry on Tuesday

The Commissioner of Railway Safety of the South Eastern Circle will hold an enquiry on Tuesday morning at 9 am in the South Institute of Kharagpur into the Balasore train accident that left 275 dead and over 1000 injured. According to a press statement from the Indian Railways, the Commissioner of Railway Safety (South Eastern Circle) will hold a statutory enquiry in connection with the derailment of 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandal Express and 12864 SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express at Bahanaga Bazar station near Balasore.

2. Army chief General Pande to review the Passing Out Parade of officer cadets

Army chief General Manoj Pande on Monday met his Bangladeshi counterpart General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed and discussed various aspects of mutual interest and explored ways to further expand bilateral defence and security ties. On Tuesday, Gen Pande will be reviewing the Passing Out Parade (POP) of officer cadets of the 84th ‘Long Course’ at the Bangladesh Military Academy (BMA) in southeastern Chattogram.

3. Wrestlers resume railway jobs; minor’s father says, ‘complaint not withdrawn’

Two days after holding a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, the protesting wrestlers — Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia — returned to their respective jobs with the Indian Railways on Monday and said that they would continue the stir while working. Sakshi Malik has refuted the allegation that after the meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, she had returned to work and withdrawn from the protest.

4. Integrated response, monsoon operations preparedness to be discussed in conference

Integrated response to disaster challenges, monsoon operation preparedness and coordination with State Disaster Response Forces (SDRF) are among the key issues to be discussed in the ‘Annual Conference on Capacity Building for Disaster Response 2023’ being held in the national capital on Tuesday.

5. Iran to reopen its diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday & Wednesday

Iran’s foreign ministry announced it would reopen its diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia this week, restoring diplomatic ties after a seven-year rift, state-run media reported on Monday. The foreign ministry’s spokesman, Nasser Kanaani said that the Iranian Embassy in Riyadh, its consulate general in Jeddah, and office of the permanent representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation would officially reopen on Tuesday and Wednesday.

6. Defending champion Sindhu, in-form Prannoy eye good show in Singapore

Defending champion PV Sindhu will look to bounce back after hitting a low at Thailand but in-form HS Prannoy will be brimming with confidence as the duo spearheads Indian challenge at the Singapore Open Super 750 tournament starting on Tuesday.

