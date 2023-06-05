Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

June 05, 2023 07:30 am | Updated 07:30 am IST

1. First train chugs out of Odisha’s accident-hit area after 51 hours

The first train on the section where the accident happened in Balasore started its journey at around 10.40 p.m. on Sunday, 51 hours after the horrific crash which killed 275 people, officials said. The goods train was seen off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as scores of mediapersons and railway officials looked on.

2. US Defence Secretary Austin to hold talks with Rajnath Singh

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in India on Sunday on a two-day visit to explore ways to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation, especially in areas of transfer of critical technologies for co-development of military hardware.

3. HC to pronounce order on Sisodia’s interim bail plea

The Delhi High Court will on Monday pronounce its order on AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s plea seeking interim bail for six weeks in a money laundering case arising from the alleged excise policy scam.

4. Conditions seem favourable for the onset of the monsoon: IMD

In a statement on Sunday, the IMD said, “Conditions (are) becoming favourable with the increase in westerly winds over the south Arabian Sea. Also, the depth of westerly winds is gradually increasing and today, June 4, the depth of westerlies has reached up to 2.1 kilometres above the mean sea level. “The cloud mass over the southeast Arabian sea is also increasing. We expect that these favourable conditions for monsoon onset over Kerala will further improve during the next three-four days. It is being monitored continuously and further updates will be provided tomorrow (Monday).”

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Offences detected by AI cameras would be fined from Monday: Kerala Transport Minister

Overspeeding, not wearing helmets and seat belts and other vehicular offences detected by the artificial intelligence (AI) cameras across Kerala would be fined from Monday onwards, State Transport Minister Antony Raju said on Sunday.

6. Apple is expected to unveil sleek headset aimed at thrusting the masses into alternate realities

After years of speculation, the stage is set for the widely anticipated announcement to be made on Monday at Apple’s annual developers conference in a Cupertino, California, theatre named after the company’s late co-founder Steve Jobs.

7. Asian U-20 Athletics Championships

In the men’s 800m, both Shyam Milan Bind and Shakeel advanced to the medal round scheduled for Monday. Bind clocked 1:52.62 seconds to finish third in his heat, while Shakeel ran 1:51.58 seconds to finish second in his heat. India is being represented by 45 athletes, including 19 women, in the June 4-7 championships.

8. India looks to continue winning run against Malaysia in women’s Jr Asia Cup

A resounding start to its campaign, notwithstanding, the Indian women’s hockey team will look to guard against complacency when it takes on Malaysia in its second Pool A match of the Junior Asia Cup in Kakamigahara, Japan on Monday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.