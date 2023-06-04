June 04, 2023 07:39 am | Updated 07:39 am IST

1. Death toll in Odisha train accident rises to 288

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will visit the AIIMS Bhubaneswar and the Cuttack medical college on Sunday to take stock of medical assistance being provided to the victims of the Odisha train accident.

2. Odisha train accident | Special train from Balasore arrives in Chennai

A special train from Balasore carrying passengers affected by the horrific accident and derailment, arrived in Chennai in the wee hours of June 4, informed officials.

Tamil Nadu’s minister for Health and Family Welfare, Ma Subramanian’ and Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, KKSSR Ramachandran were present at Chennai’s MGR Central Railway Station to receive the passengers at Chennai’s MGR Central Railway Station.

3. President Droupadi Murmu on a 6-day visit to Suriname, Serbia

President Droupadi Murmu has left the national capital for a six-day visit to Suriname and Serbia. This is her maiden visit to Suriname and also her first state visit since assuming office in July 2022.

Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East), Saurabh Kumar said, President Murmu will travel to Suriname and Serbia from June 4 to 9.

4. Light to moderate intensity rain with gusty winds likely in Delhi, adjoining areas: IMD

India Meteorological Department on June 4 forecast light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds over most places of Delhi and its adjoining areas.

5. Hong Kong detains 8 people on eve of Tiananmen Square anniversary

Hong Kong police detained eight people, including activists and artists, on the eve of the 34th anniversary of China’s Tiananmen Square crackdown.

For decades, tens of thousands of Hong Kongers held an annual candlelight vigil in Victoria Park each June 4 to commemorate the 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters, in which tanks rolled into the heart of Beijing and hundreds, possibly thousands, of people were killed.

6. China seeks dialogue over confrontation, defence minister tells security meet

Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu said on June 4 that a Cold War mentality was resurgent in the Asia-Pacific region although his country seeks dialogue over confrontation.

Speaking at the Asia’s top security summit in Singapore, the Shangri-La Dialogue, Li took thinly veiled digs at the United States, accusing “some countries” of intensifying an arms race and wilfully interfering in the internal affairs of others.