Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

June 03, 2023 08:04 am | Updated 08:14 am IST

1. Odisha train accident live updates | 233 people killed, over 900 injured

At least 233 persons were feared dead and more than 900 injured in a major rail accident involving two express trains and a goods train in Balasore district of Odisha on Friday evening. The accident took place at around 7 p.m. when two coaches of 12864 (SMVB-HWH) Yashwantpur-Howrah Express derailed near Bahanaga Railway station in Balasore district. The derailed coaches tossed over to the adjoining track and hit the speeding 12841 Coromandal Express coming from the opposite direction. It led to derailment of about 17 bogies. The State government has mobilised rescue teams from adjoining districts, while Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has solicited the help of the Air Force in the rescue operations. .Accident Relief trains with medical equipment and doctors have also rushed to the site from Kharagpur and Bhadrak. Injured passengers have been taken to the Hospitals of Gopalpur, Khantapara, Balasore, Bhadrak and Soro.

2. Delhi HC allows Sisodia to meet in custody ailing wife at residence

The Delhi High Court Friday permitted AAP leader Manish Sisodia, under arrest in cases related to alleged irregularities in the city government’s excise policy, to meet his ailing wife at his residence on Saturday.

3. Sugar Banarse reaches surfing final

In the Men’s Open category, Sanjaikumar S, Srikanth D, Raghul Paneerselvam, Sathhish Sarvanan, Manikandan M, Kishore Kumar, Santhosh M and Surya P advanced to the semifinals, scheduled to be held on Saturday.

4. Harmanpreet scores twice as India thrash Belgium 5-1 in Pro League hockey match

Captain Harmanpreet Singh struck a brace as India stunned Olympic champions Belgium 5-1 in London on Friday after back-to-back defeats in their European leg of the the FIH Pro League. Midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad gave India the lead in the second minute of the game before Harmanpreet (20th and 30th min) scored twice from penalty corners. India is set to play Great Britain again on Saturday.

5. World Quizzing Championship on Saturday

The World Quizzing Championship is being held across the globe at 3 p.m. (IST) on Saturday and there are around 150 people from all over Kerala taking part in the premier competition that would determine the world champion of quizzing.