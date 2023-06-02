June 02, 2023 07:36 am | Updated 07:59 am IST

1. Wrestlers protest | Farmer outfits plan to meet President Droupadi Murmu

The farmers are set to hold another mahapanchayat in Haryana’s Kurukshetra on Friday to discuss the next steps in the wrestlers’ agitation.

2. Siddaramaiah’s second Cabinet meeting to be held today

All eyes are set on the State Cabinet meeting on Friday where a decision will be taken on implementing the five guarantees promised by the ruling Congress during the Assembly elections in May.

3. Nepal Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda to visit Mahakal temple Friday

The Nepal PM is scheduled to visit the temple around 11 am Friday. Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel would be receiving him at the Nandi Dwar entrance, sources said. A day before Prachanda’s visit, an ornamental piece atop a pillar at the entrance of the Mahakal Lok corridor near the temple fell on Thursday.

4. Telangana state formation day to be celebrated at Golconda Fort, says Union Culture Ministry

The Union Ministry of Culture will celebrate Telangana state formation day with festivities at the historic Golconda Fort in Hyderabad on Friday, officials said.

5. Russia, China foreign ministers set for BRICS meet in South Africa with war in Ukraine on agenda

Foreign ministers from at least 15 other countries from the Global South have also been invited to a second BRICS meeting in Cape Town on Friday.