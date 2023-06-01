Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

June 01, 2023 07:50 am | Updated 07:50 am IST

1. Wrestlers’ protest | Tikait announces ‘mahapanchayat’ in Muzaffarnagar today

BKU leader Naresh Tikait said a ‘mahapanchayat’ will be held in Muzaffarnagar’s Soram village on Thursday to discuss the ongoing protest by wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh over sexual harassment charges. Mr. Tikait, the head of Balyan khap, on Tuesday night said the matter will be discussed in detail in the mahapanchayat.

2. India, Nepal likely to ink number of pacts after Modi-Prachanda talks

Boosting India-Nepal cooperation in areas of energy, connectivity and trade is set to be the focus of talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Pushpakamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on Thursday. Mr. Modi and his Nepalese counterpart will also virtually inaugurate Uttar Pradesh’s first land port along the India-Nepal border in Bahraich on Thursday, officials said.

3. Jaishankar to visit South Africa, Namibia from June 1 to 6

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay a three-day visit to South Africa beginning Thursday to participate in a conclave of five-nation grouping BRICS in Capetown. From South Africa, he will travel to Namibia for a visit from June 4 to 6, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

4. Govt to sell up to 3 % stake in Coal India; fixes floor price at Rs 225 per share

The government will offload up to three per cent stake in Coal India Ltd through the offer for sale route starting on Thursday and the disinvestment will fetch at least Rs 4,158 crore for the exchequer. This will be the first stake sale in a public sector undertaking by the government in the current financial year.

5. Top surfers to compete in Indian Open with an eye on Paris 2024

With an eye on next year’s Paris Olympics, top Indian surfers will vie for top honours in the three-day Indian Open at the Sasihithlu beach beginning on Thursday.