Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

May 31, 2023 07:52 am | Updated 07:52 am IST

1. Wrestlers defer plan to immerse medals

Gathered on the banks of the Ganga at Haridwar to immerse their medals as an act of protest just two days after their eviction from Jantar Mantar, India’s top wrestlers were stopped from their drastic act by the intervention of farmer leader Naresh Tikait on Tuesday evening. Taking the medals away, he bought five days of time from the grapplers who are seeking the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

2. Amit Shah appeals for 15-day peace in Manipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday appealed for 15-day peace in Manipur in a meeting with Kuki civil society groups in Churachandpur district, a member of the Kuki group said. Mr. Shah will visit Moreh and Kangpokpi areas Wednesday. He will interact with the delegations of various local groups in Moreh followed by meeting with civil society organisations in Kangpokpi.

3. PM Modi to address rally in Ajmer, first mega event to mark BJP’s nine years in power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday address a rally in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district, the first major event in a month-long outreach campaign by the BJP to mark its nine years in power at the Centre.

4. Bhagwant Mann govt to induct MLAs Balkar Singh, Gurmeet Singh Khudian as cabinet ministers

The Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab is set to expand its Cabinet on Wednesday with the induction of MLAs Balkar Singh and Gurmeet Singh Khudian as ministers, officials said

5. Cordelia bribery case: Accused D’Souza seeks pre-arrest bail, plea likely to be heard today

Sanville alias Sam D’Souza, an accused in a case related to allegedly seeking a Rs 25 crore bribe from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for not implicating his son Aryan in the 2021 Cordelia cruise drug bust, on Tuesday moved an anticipatory bail application before a special court in Mumbai.

6. Sameer, Kiran, Ashmita enter main draw of Thailand Open

Kiran, the 2022 Odisha Open winner, outwitted fellow Indian Kartikey Gulshan Kumar 21-14, 21-18 and then defeated Korea’s Jeon Hyeok Jin 21-10, 21-14 to make it to the main draw. He will face third seed Chinese Shi Yuqi on Wednesday.

