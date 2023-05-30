Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

May 30, 2023 07:55 am | Updated 08:12 am IST

1. Modi government completes 9 years today

The NDA government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will complete nine years on May 30. Senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers and chief ministers, highlighted the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in a nationwide outreach on Monday to mark its nine years in office, with Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur expressing confidence of its re-election in 2024.

2. IPL 2023 Final | Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets to win fifth title

Chennai Super Kings claimed a record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League title with a five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in a rain-affected but thrilling summit showdown here on Monday. B. Sai Sudharsan slammed 96 in 47 balls as Gujarat Titans posted 214 for four after being asked to bat first.

3. Manipur: Situation calm day after spurt in clashes; Amit Shah visits State

An uneasy calm prevailed in Manipur, affected by ethnic conflict, a day after a sudden spurt in clashes and firing between militants and security forces, officials said on Monday. The death toll from clashes a day before rose to five on Monday as three more people, who were undergoing treatment in hospitals, succumbed to their injuries, they said. Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s three-day visit to Manipur — his first since the violence began on May 3 — began on May 29.

4. SC to hear plea challenging rules prohibiting use of donor gametes for couple opting for surrogacy

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the rules issued by the union health ministry which prohibit donor gametes to couples desirous of having children through surrogacy on the ground that it frustrates the provisions of the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, which gives the right of parenthood to infertile couples. Gametes are reproductive cells. In animals, the male gametes are sperms and female gamete is the ovum or egg cells. On March 14, 2023, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare published General Statutory Rules (GSR) 179 (E) which said: (1) couple undergoing surrogacy must have both gametes from the intending couple and donor gametes are not allowed (2) single women (widow/divorcee) undergoing surrogacy must use self eggs and donor sperms to avail surrogacy procedure.

5. South America’s leaders gather in Brazil for first regional summit in 9 years

South America’s leaders will gather in Brazil’s capital on Tuesday as part of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s attempt to reinvigorate regional integration efforts that have previously floundered amid the continent’s political swings and polarisation. Analysts say Lula senses an opportunity for integration because of the political affinities of the region’s current governments and appears to want to test leaders’ willingness to cooperate through a revived Union of South American Nations, or Unasur.

6. Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot to fight Rajasthan polls unitedly

Seeking to work out a ‘peace formula’ between two warring leaders, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy, Sachin Pilot, in the presence of senior leader Rahul Gandhi. After a marathon four-hour meeting, the Congress announced that the two leaders will contest the elections unitedly and released pictures of the closed door meeting in which Mr Gehlot and Mr Pilot looked relaxed and smiling.

7. Heavy rainfall likely in Rajasthan

The wet spell in Rajasthan is likely to continue with the weather office predicting heavy rainfall and thunderstorm in the state on Monday and Tuesday. Many parts of the state have been lashed with rains with Kumbhalgarh in Rajsamand and Eranpura in Pali receiving maximum 8 cm rains during the last 24 hours.

8. MoS V Muraleedharan to visit Brunei, Malaysia this week

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan will visit Brunei and Malaysia from Tuesday to strengthen bilateral relations and reach out to the Indian diaspora in the two countries. During his two-day visit to Brunei Darussalam beginning Tuesday, Muraleedharan will meet the leadership in the nation and witness cultural performances organised by Indian Associations there as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. This is the first by any Indian minister since October 2019. An estimated 14,000 Indians have made Brunei their home.

9. India, Singapore agree to make knowledge, skill development key pillar of strategic partnership

India and Singapore on Monday agreed to create opportunities for lifelong learning, building a future-ready workforce, and making knowledge and skill development a key pillar of strategic partnership, according to the Ministry of Education. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is on a three-day visit to Singapore to strengthen existing ties and to explore the possibility of widening the scope of bilateral engagement in education and skill development.

10. Cloudy skies, intermittent rain in Delhi to keep heat wave at bay till June 4

Partly cloudy skies and intermittent rainfall are predicted to keep temperatures in check in Delhi and heatwave conditions are unlikely to return for five to six days, the India Meteorological Department’s Regional Forecasting Centre said on Monday. The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal, on Monday.

11. Kohli joins Team India training ahead of WTC final, Rohit to hit nets from Tuesday

Batting mainstay Virat Kohli joined the national team’s training session on Monday at the picturesque Arundel Castle Cricket Club along with left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat, who seemed to have recovered from left shoulder injury. India will play Australia at the Oval in the one-off Test from June 7 to 11. The BCCI on Monday shared pictures of the members of the team, including Kohli, pace duo of Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj on their official twitter handle.

12. Sindhu, Srikanth eye good show in Thailand

Following a decent show in Malaysia, star Indian shuttlers, including PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth, will look for consistency as they begin their campaign in the Thailand Open Super 500 badminton tournament beginning here on Tuesday. While Sindhu had reached the semifinals last week, Srikanth signed off with a quarterfinal finish in Kuala Lumpur and the duo will look to go deep in the draw to keep their hopes of winning a title.

13. BWF extends ban on ‘spin serve’ until end of Paris Olympics

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has decided to extend the ban on the new ‘spin serve’ until the conclusion of the Paris Olympics and Paralympic Games next year. The ruling will be applied from the Thailand Open Super 500 tournament starting in Bangkok on Tuesday. Ahead of the Sudirman Cup, the BWF had put an interim ban on the use of the experimental serve until May 29, 2023.