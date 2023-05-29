ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

May 29, 2023 07:52 am | Updated 07:52 am IST

Imphal, May 28 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh addresses a press conference at the Darbar Hall of the Chief Minister's Secretariat, in Imphal on Sunday. (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI

1. PM Modi to inaugurate Assam’s 1st Vande Bharat Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Assam’s first Vande Bharat Express at 12 noon on Monday via video-conferencing, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office. The state-of-the-art train will provide the people of the region the means to travel with speed and comfort. It will also boost tourism in the region, the statement said.

2. 40 extremists killed in encounters: Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh on May 28 said that about 40 extremists had been killed in encounters with security forces following attacks on unarmed civilians on the periphery of Imphal valley, the State’s power centre. Amit Shah to travel to Manipur today regarding the situation.

3. ISRO to launch navigation satellite today

Scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation on May 28 at 7.12 am commenced the 27.5 hour countdown for the launch of a navigation satellite on board a GSLV rocket in Sriharikota on May 29. The 51.7 metre tall Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle, on its 15th flight, would carry the navigation satellite NVS-01 weighing 2,232 kg on Monday at 10.42 am from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR) in Sriharikota, about 130 km from Chennai.

4. Rahul Gandhi gets new passport, set to travel to U.S. on Monday

Bengaluru: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, Saturday, May 20, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI05_20_2023_000206A) | Photo Credit: SHAILENDRA BHOJAK

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who had applied for an ordinary passport after surrendering the old diplomatic passport issued to him when he was a member of parliament, is set to travel to San Francisco in the United States on Monday evening on a three-city tour.

5. Congress chief Kharge to meet Gehlot, Pilot in Delhi on Monday

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will hold separate meetings with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his bete noire Sachin Pilot on Monday in Delhi, a senior party leader familiar with the development said.

6. IPL final moved to today due to persistent rains

Dampener: Rain had the final say as the summit clash was called off even as the fervent hopes of the fans at least for a truncated game were dashed. K.R. DEEPAK | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

The final of the Indian Premier League 2023 was on Sunday moved to the reserved day after relentless rains delayed the toss and subsequently the start of the summit showdown. As per the rules, the IPL final will have a reserve day — Monday, May 29 in this year’s case — in case the match is not able to start by 12:06am cut-off time, in which case there will be a five-overs per-side contest. There are no such forecast of rain in Ahmedabad on Monday, which means that there is full possibility of a 20-20 over match. The title clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, thus, will be played at the Narendra Modi stadium on Monday.

