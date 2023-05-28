May 28, 2023 09:16 am | Updated 09:27 am IST

1. New Parliament building inauguration

Here is a detailed list of the events to take place at the inauguration of the new Parliament building in New Delhi:

7:15 am- PM Narendra Modi arrives for the puja

7:30 am- Pooja begins at pandal near Mahatma Gandhi statue

8:30 – 9:00 am - Examination of the chambers

9:00 am - Programme in the Lok Sabha Chambers9:30 am- Prayer ceremony in the Parliament lobby PM departs

11:30 am guests arrive for Parliament inauguration

12:00 pm- PM Narendra Modi arrives in Parliament

12:07 pm - National Anthem

12:10 pm- Welcome address by Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha Harivansh

12:17 pm- Screening of two movies on Parliament

12:29 pm- Message by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar will be read out by Harivansh, followed by message of President Droupadi Murmu

12:38 pm - Speech of LoP Rajya Sabha

12:43 pm - Speech by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla

1:00 pm- Release of coin and stamp by PM Narendra Modi

1:10pm - PM Narendra Modi speech

1:30 pm- Vote of thanks by Lok Sabha Secrertary General

2. Wrestlers to go ahead with “peaceful” march to new Parliament building

The protesting wrestlers said late on Saturday evening that there was a lot of “pressure” to call off the Mahila Mahapanchayat they have planned in front of the new Parliament building on May 28, but they will go ahead with the “peaceful” march come what may.

3. Army chief arrives in Manipur on two-day visit to review ground situation

Army chief General Manoj Pande on May 27 arrived in Manipur to review the law and order situation as the state reported rising incidents of sporadic violence over the last few days, officials said.

4. One dies in Russia’s night air raid on Kyiv, more than 20 drones downed

At least one person died and three were injured in Russia’s night air raid on Kyiv with the defence systems downing at least 20 drones moving towards the capital, city officials said early on May 28.

5. China Eastern Airlines flies C919 on its first commercial flight

China’s homegrown narrow-body jet C919 took off on its first commercial flight on May 28. The plane, operated by China Eastern Airlines, left Shanghai and is bound for Beijing.

6. IPL 2023 Final | ‘Old Man’ and a ‘Pretender’: Gill gets ready to spoil Dhoni’s farewell party

Mahendra Singh Dhoni wouldn’t mind a ‘Farewell to Remember’ but a young Shubman Gill, oozing grace, would do everything under his control to prevent Chennai Super Kings from beating Gujarat Titans to its fifth IPL title, in Ahmedabad on May 28.

