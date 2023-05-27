May 27, 2023 08:21 am | Updated 08:21 am IST

1. Amit Shah to inaugurate conclave on 9 years of Modi govt

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a day-long conclave on ‘Nine years of Seva, Sushasan, Garib Kalyan’ (service, good governance and welfare of poor) organised by Doordarshan on May 27.

2. Congress to hold press conferences in 35 cities to highlight Modi govt’s ‘failures’ in last nine years

As many as 29 pressers will be held on May 27 with Congress general secretary Ajay Maken holding one in Guwahati, Pawan Khera in Dharamshala, Supriya Shrinate in Thiruvananthapuram, Imran Pratapgarhi in Srinagar, Gourav Vallabh in Nagpur, Kanhaiya Kumar in Hyderabad, Vaibhav Walia in Indore and Vineet Punia in Agra, among others.

3. Niti Aayog meeting on May 27

Delhi and Punjab CMs Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Singh Mann to boycott the meeting. West Bengal will not have any representative at the Niti Aayog meeting in New Delhi on May 27 as the TMC government’s request to send the state Finance Minister and the Chief Secretary was “turned down” by the Centre, which “insisted” that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may attend the event.

4. Jaishankar arrives in Gujarat on two-day visit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on May 26 arrived in Vadodara as part of his two-day Gujarat visit, during which he is scheduled to go to some villages that he has adopted under the Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana, officials said.

5. Karnataka cabinet expansion: 24 legislators to take oath as ministers

A week after assuming power in Karnataka, the Congress released a list of 24 legislators who will be sworn in as ministers on May 27, according to party leaders.

6. West Bengal minister’s vehicle vandalised as Kurmi protest targets Abhishek’s convoy

The incident happened in Salboni where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to attend a party programme on May 27.

7. BMC to launch longest steel girder across railway tracks in country

The 99.34 meters long girder will be launched on the intervening night of May 27 and May 28.

8. India concede late goal to lose 1-2 to Belgium in FIH Pro League

India will take on hosts Great Britain in their second match of the Europe leg of the Pro League on May 27.

9. Trap shooter Bhowneesh in joint lead at Almaty World Cup

The 69-strong field will come back for two more rounds of qualification on May 27, before the six-shooter final, which is also scheduled on the same day.

10. Sindhu advances to semifinals of Malaysia Masters, Srikanth out

Sindhu faces seventh seed and world number nine Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia in the semifinals on May 27.

