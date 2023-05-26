Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

May 26, 2023 08:15 am | Updated 08:15 am IST

1. Gyanvapi row: HC to hear petition filed by waqf board, mosque management committee

The Allahabad High Court will hear on Friday a petition filed by the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board and the Gyanvapi masjid management committee that has challenged the maintainability of a suit pending before a Varanasi court, seeking the restoration of a temple at the site of the mosque.

2. Cong to hold 2-day deliberations starting Friday on poll strategy in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

After its electoral success in Karnataka, the Congress will hold two-day deliberations starting Friday on its preparedness and poll prospects in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, two of which are held by the party currently.

3. Kohinoor display gets ‘transparent’ makeover at Tower of London

The Kohinoor diamond, claimed by India, will go on display with a new exhibition at the Tower of London on Friday within a “symbol of conquest” setting to try and contextualise its turbulent colonial history in a “transparent, balanced and inclusive” way.

4. SC to hear PIL seeking direction on new Parliament building’s inauguration by President

Supreme Court will hear the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on Friday seeking a direction that the new Parliament building should be inaugurated by the President of India Droupadi Murmu. A PIL was filed in Supreme Court on Thursday seeking a direction that the new Parliament building should be inaugurated by the President of India Droupadi Murmu on May 28.

5. IPL | Upbeat Mumbai Indians face IPL defending champions Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2

Akash Madhwal’s breathtaking bowling performance against Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator would have given five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians wings and they would be fancying their chances against defending champions Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 to be played in the world’s largest stadium in Ahmedabad on May 26.