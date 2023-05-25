Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

May 25, 2023 08:25 am | Updated 08:25 am IST

1. PM to flag off inaugural run of Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Uttarakhand’s first Vande Bharat Express train on Thursday via video conferencing. Sudhir Singh, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) of the Moradabad Railway Division, stated that the train will run between Dehradun and New Delhi.

2. Nineteen Opposition parties, including Congress, to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building

Declaring their intention to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament, 19 Opposition parties — including the Congress — issued a joint statement saying that there was no value in a new building when the “soul of democracy has been sucked out from the Parliament.”

3. Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar likely to discuss Cabinet expansion with Congress leadership

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar arrived in Delhi on Wednesday to discuss Cabinet expansion and allocation of portfolios with the Congress high command. Mr. Shivakumar is scheduled to meet AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and other party leaders on Thursday, and the return journey has been kept open.

4. European Commission’s climate policy chief on two-day diplomatic mission to India

European Commission’s climate policy chief Frans Timmermans will be on a two-day crucial diplomatic mission to India from Thursday to discuss latest developments at the national level on emission reductions and clean energy transition.

5. Integrity of public bodies, impact of corruption on women on agenda of G20 anti-graft panel’s meet

The role of audit institutions, integrity and effectiveness of public bodies and impact of graft on women are among the agendas of second G20 anti-corruption working group meeting scheduled to begin in Rishikesh on Thursday, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said.

6. PM to declare open 3rd edition of Khelo India University Games

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will declare open the third edition of Khelo India University Games on Thursday via video conferencing, his office said. This year, the Khelo India University Games will be held from 25th May to 3rd June in Uttar Pradesh, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

7. Men’s Junior Asia Cup hockey campaign

India plays Japan on Thursday before taking on arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday and Thailand on Sunday. India will aim to qualify for this year’s Junior World Cup by winning the tournament in Salalah, Oman.