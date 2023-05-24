May 24, 2023 08:55 am | Updated 08:55 am IST

1. President Murmu on 3-day visit to Jharkhand

President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a three-day visit to Jharkhand from May 24. During her tour, she will visit Ranchi and Kunti districts of Jharkhand. The president will inaugurate the new building of the High Court of Jharkhand in Ranchi on Wednesday.

2. Rahul Gandhi moves Delhi court seeking NOC to secure fresh passport

Ahead of a visit to the United States, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is an accused in the National Herald case moved the Rouse Avenue court for the issuance of an ordinary passport. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vaibhav Mehta sought the response of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, the complainant in the National Herald case, to Gandhi’s application and posted the matter for hearing on May 24.

3. Congress leader U.T. Khader files nomination for Karnataka Assembly Speaker post

Former Minister and five-time MLA U.T. Khader is the choice of the Congress for the post of Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly. Election to the post of Speaker is scheduled for May 24.

4. Kejriwal, Mann land in Mumbai; to meet Pawar, Thackeray

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other AAP leaders will meet Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on May 24 at the latter’s residence around noon. On May 25, they will meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar at 3 pm at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre located opposite the state administrative headquarters.

5. Assam, Meghalaya CMs to discuss border row

The chief ministers of Assam and Meghalaya will meet in Guwahati on May 24 to take forward discussions on resolving border disputes in the remaining six areas. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma will also visit the disputed areas later as a goodwill gesture.

6. IPL 2023 Eliminator | With MI’s batting finally clicking, LSG bowlers have task cut out

The batting unit finally clicking and a rather dramatic entry into the IPL play-offs will make Mumbai Indians a more confident side when they meet the plucky Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator in Chennai on May 24.