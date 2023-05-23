May 23, 2023 08:01 am | Updated 08:01 am IST

1. Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh yet to receive Gujarat court’s summons in defamation case, says AAP’s state legal cell head

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh have not yet received the summons issued to them by a Gujarat court to appear before it on May 23 in a criminal defamation case, state AAP’s legal cell head said.

2. PM Modi in Australia

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he is “honoured” to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi and underlined that the two countries share a commitment to a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Prime Minister Albanese also said that he looks forward to celebrating Australia’s vibrant Indian community with Prime Minister Modi in Sydney on May 23. Prime Minister Modi will visit Australia from May 22-24 as a guest of the Australian Government.

3. Three-day G20 TIWG meet in Bengaluru

Three-day meeting of the Trade and Investment Working Group under India’s G20 Presidency will commence on Ma23 in Bengaluru, the commerce ministry said. About 75 delegates from G20 countries, invitee countries, and regional and international organizations will participate in deliberations on finding agreed solutions on issues related to international trade and investment, it said.

4. JNU students, teachers hold march in solidarity with protesting wrestlers

Teachers and students of Jawaharlal Nehru University on Monday staged a march in solidarity with wrestlers demanding action against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused by a section of grapplers of sexual harassment. The students and teachers, who demanded Singh’s arrest, were joined by wrestler Sakshi Malik. The protesting wrestlers will take out a candlelight march from Jantar Mantar to India Gate on May 23.

5. India to host 44th edition of ISO’s COPOLCO plenary in Delhi

India will host the 44th edition of the annual International Organization for Standardisation’s Committee on Consumer Policy plenary from May 23 in the national capital. Union Minister of Food and Consumer Affairs Piyush Goyal will inaugurate the four-day event (May 23-26).

6. First session of 16th Karnataka Assembly begins, newly elected MLAs take oath

The first session of the 16th Karnataka Legislative Assembly, after the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government came to power in the state began on May 22, for the oath taking of all the newly-elected MLAs. According to Legislative Assembly officials, all the 224 newly elected legislators will take oath as MLAs, during the three-day session, which will also see the election of a new Speaker.

7. 2G scam case: CBI begins making submissions before Delhi HC on appeal against acquittal

The CBI began making submissions on its appeal before the Delhi High Court challenging the acquittal of accused persons, including former telecom minister A Raja, and firms in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case in December 2017. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma directed that the case be listed for further hearing on May 23, while noting that the appeal was part-heard and was earlier asked to be listed on a day-to-day basis.

8. Fresh Western Disturbance likely to become active over northwest India

A fresh Western Disturbance is very likely to become active over Northwest India, including parts of Rajasthan, during the next 24 to 48 hours, a weather department official said on May 22. Jaipur Meteorological Center in-charge Radheshyam Sharma said as a result of the disturbance, thunderstorms and rains will be seen in some parts of the state in the next 24 hours. From Tuesday some parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner divisions of western Rajasthan and some parts of eastern Rajasthan, especially Jaipur and Bharatpur will experience thunderstorms, he said.

9. Tim Scott set to announce launch of his 2024 GOP presidential campaign

As he launches his presidential campaign, Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina is officially wading into a GOP primary battle already largely dominated by two commanding figures: former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Scott, the only Black Republican senator, will make his campaign announcement in his hometown of North Charleston after making it official last week with the Federal Election Commission.

10. Police to search Portuguese dam 16 years after Madeleine McCann vanished

Portuguese police will on May 23 search a reservoir inland from where British three-year-old Madeleine McCann disappeared in 2007, authorities said, in the first formal development in the case in Portugal in several years. A fire brigade spokesperson said police were preparing to start searches on Tuesday at a dam in the southern region of Algarve about 50 km (31.07 miles) inland from a beach resort where Madeleine went missing from a rented apartment while on a family holiday.

11. Turkey’s third-place candidate endorses Erdogan in runoff

Turkey’s third-place election candidate endorsed President Tayyip Erdogan, boosting the incumbent and intensifying the challenges for opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu in a runoff vote. Sinan Ogan, a hardline nationalist who was little known among the broader public before the campaign, won 5.2% support in the initial presidential election on May 14, prompting some analysts to call him a potential “kingmaker” for the runoff.

12. After Sudirman Cup flop show, Indian shuttlers eye good outing at Malaysia Masters

Star Indian shuttlers, including PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy, will have to quickly get over the disappointment of Sudirman Cup result, when they begin their campaign at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament starting on May 23.

13. Kohli among first batch of players to leave for WTC final

Virat Kohli will be among the first batch of India players to leave for the World Test Championship final against Australia in London, departing in the wee hours of May 23. Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Mohammad Siraj will also board the same flight, a day after their team was knocked out of the IPL. Spinners R Ashwin and Axar Patel, and all-rounder Shardul Thakur, will also be on the flight as well as the team’s support staff led by Rahul Dravid. The final will be played at the Oval from June 7-11.

14. IPL 2023 Qualifier-1 | Fear of Unknown: CSK meets ‘CSK Lite’ as Dhoni faces ‘Gill Test’

The astute tactician in Mahendra Singh Dhoni will dig deep into his reserves to counter Indian cricket’s new ‘Crown Prince’ Shubman Gill as four-time champions Chennai Super Kings will meet their match in current title holders Gujarat Titans in Qualifier-1 of the IPL on May 23.