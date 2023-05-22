May 22, 2023 07:49 am | Updated 07:49 am IST

1. PM Modi in Papua New Guinea, to host major summit with Pacific island nations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken have arrived in Papua New Guinea ahead of meetings with Pacific Island leaders to discuss trade, climate change and regional security on Monday. Mr. Modi, who was met at the airport on Sunday evening by PNG Prime Minister James Marape, will hold a bilateral meeting on Monday morning, before hosting a regional summit with 14 Pacific Island leaders.

2. Srinagar decked up for G-20 working group meeting; security heightened

Amidst unprecedented security drills, the three-day G-20 working group meeting on tourism has attracted global attention for being held in J&K’s summer capital Srinagar, in the backdrop of China, a G-20 member, and non-member Pakistan, expressing their reservations and objections over the venue’s location.Srinagar will host the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting from May 22-24.

3. Union Minister Smriti Irani to inaugurate women labourers convention in Kerala

The Kerala unit of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), a trade union backed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), will be holding a state-level women’s labour convention here on Monday which will be inaugurated by Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani.

4. Odisha to get new Ministers on Monday

The Odisha Cabinet will induct new ministers on Monday with Governor Ganeshi Lal administering the oath to them at a ceremony at the Lok Seva Bhavan, according to an official document. The Odisha’s Council of Ministers can have 22 ministers, including the chief minister, but has 19 ministers at present.

5. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar arrives in Kerala on two-day visit

On Monday, the Vice President will inaugurate the silver jubilee celebrations of the Legislative Assembly at Sankaranarayanan Thampi Members’ Lounge. Mr. Dhankar was received at the technical area Air Force Station at Shangumugham here by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and State Transport Minister Antony Raju.

6. Biden, McCarthy to meet on Monday for debt limit talks after productive call

U.S. President Joe Biden and House Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy will meet to discuss the debt ceiling on Monday, after a “productive” phone call as the president headed back to Washington, the two sides said on Sunday. Mr. McCarthy, speaking to reporters at the U.S. Capitol following the call, said there were positive discussions on solving the crisis and that staff-level talks were set to resume later on Sunday.

7. Warring factions in Sudan agree to temporary ceasefire, say US-Saudi mediators

Meeting in the Saudi port city of Jeddah, the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces signed off on a seven-day ceasefire that is due to take effect on Monday 9:45 pm local time in Sudan, the US and Saudi Arabia said in a joint statement. The ceasefire could be extended if both sides agree.