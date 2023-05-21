May 21, 2023 08:50 am | Updated 08:50 am IST

1. G7 meeting in Hiroshima

PM Modi and Rishi Sunak are expected to meet formally on May 21. G7 leaders are wrapping up the three-day summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima, where they sent signals to China over everything from semiconductors to “economic coercion” and lending practices.

2. Security beefed up ahead of farmers’ meet in support of protesting wrestlers: Police

The protesting wrestlers warned that a “big decision”, which might “not be in the interest of the country”, could be taken on May 21 to protest the “inaction” against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

3. Third G20 Environment Working Group meeting in Mumbai

The third Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group meeting of the G20 will be held in Mumbai from May 21 to May 23 with aspects of blue economy as its focus, officials said.

4. Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal visits Odisha’s Sambalpur

On May 21, the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal will visit the Chiplima powerhouse of the Hirakud system, the Attabira branch canal, the additional spillway, the Sambalpur distributaries and the Sason canal.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Hockey | Indian women’s team goes down fighting 2-3 to Australia in second game

The Indian women’s hockey team put up a solid show in the second game of their tour of Australia, but the hosts won the neck-and-neck match 3-2 in Adelaide. The third and final match of the series will be played in Adelaide on May 21.

6. IPL 2023 | Eyeing playoffs berth, Kohli and Faf could hold key for RCB against toppers GT

Playing this IPL’s last league stage match, Royal Challengers Bangalore would know what exactly is required of them to qualify for the playoffs, when they face table-toppers Gujarat Titans on May 21.

7. IPL 2023 | Desperate Mumbai Indians eye big win over lowly Sunrisers Hyderabad to bolster playoffs chances

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will be desperate for a victory by a big margin over wooden spooners Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 21, in what could also be their last outing in this year’s Indian Premier League.