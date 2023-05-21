ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today

May 21, 2023 08:50 am | Updated 08:50 am IST

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo Credit: POOL

1. G7 meeting in Hiroshima

PM Modi and Rishi Sunak are expected to meet formally on May 21. G7 leaders are wrapping up the three-day summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima, where they sent signals to China over everything from semiconductors to “economic coercion” and lending practices.

2. Security beefed up ahead of farmers’ meet in support of protesting wrestlers: Police

The protesting wrestlers warned that a “big decision”, which might “not be in the interest of the country”, could be taken on May 21 to protest the “inaction” against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

3. Third G20 Environment Working Group meeting in Mumbai

The third Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group meeting of the G20 will be held in Mumbai from May 21 to May 23 with aspects of blue economy as its focus, officials said.

4. Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal visits Odisha’s Sambalpur

On May 21, the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal will visit the Chiplima powerhouse of the Hirakud system, the Attabira branch canal, the additional spillway, the Sambalpur distributaries and the Sason canal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Hockey | Indian women’s team goes down fighting 2-3 to Australia in second game

The Indian women’s hockey team put up a solid show in the second game of their tour of Australia, but the hosts won the neck-and-neck match 3-2 in Adelaide. The third and final match of the series will be played in Adelaide on May 21.

6. IPL 2023 | Eyeing playoffs berth, Kohli and Faf could hold key for RCB against toppers GT

Playing this IPL’s last league stage match, Royal Challengers Bangalore would know what exactly is required of them to qualify for the playoffs, when they face table-toppers Gujarat Titans on May 21.

7. IPL 2023 | Desperate Mumbai Indians eye big win over lowly Sunrisers Hyderabad to bolster playoffs chances

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will be desperate for a victory by a big margin over wooden spooners Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 21, in what could also be their last outing in this year’s Indian Premier League.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US