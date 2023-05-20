May 20, 2023 09:11 am | Updated 09:23 am IST

1. Karnataka Assembly Elections | Siddaramaiah swearing-in

The Congress, which will form the Karnataka government on May 20, will in all likelihood announce the implementation of the five “guarantees” it had promised to voters in its poll manifesto, in its first Cabinet meeting.

2. RBI to pull out ₹2,000 notes from active circulation

The RBI on May 19 decided to withdraw ₹2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation in pursuance of its “Clean Note Policy”. However the ₹2,000 notes will continue to be legal tender. The decision to withdraw ₹2,000 notes is also likely to strain the system besides creating anxiety and inconvenience to the public.

3. Modi set to hold bilateral talks with Zelenskyy in Hiroshima

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold bilateral talks with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima on the evening of May 20, people familiar with the matter said.

4. Abhishek to appear before CBI, dares agency to arrest him

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, who has been called by the CBI to appear at its Kolkata office on May 20 as part of its probe into the school jobs scam, dared the central agency to arrest him if it has any proof of corruption or misconduct against him.

5. Amit Shah to lay foundation stone of campus of National Academy of Coastal Policing

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on May 20 lay the foundation stone for the permanent campus of the National Academy of Coastal Policing at Okha in Gujarat’s Devbhumi Dwarka district.

6. Under-20 World Cup kicks off in Argentina for future soccer stars

Argentina will play on the opening day of the Under-20 World Cup on May 20 just over a month since it replaced Indonesia as tournament host and participant.

7. IPL 2023 | CSK aim at qualification, DC look to end season on a high

A determined Chennai Super Kings unit wouldn’t mind being masters of its own fate in its bid to steamroll the already ousted Delhi Capitals, who are looking to end a forgettable IPL campaign on a high in a final league game, in New Delhi on May 20

8. IPL 2023 | Listless Kolkata hoping against hope, Lucknow eyes play-off berth

Set to be clad in local giants Mohun Bagan’s iconic green and maroon jersey, Lucknow Super Giants would find themselves at home as they look to seal their playoff berth knocking out a hapless Kolkata Knight Riders in the final IPL game, in Kolkata on May 20.

9. Archery World Cup Stage 2 | Compound archers Ojas, Jyothi confirm first medal, face Korea in final

The sixth seeded Indian duo will run into top-seed Korea in the final on Saturday, in what would be their biggest test since they paired up for the first time, winning the Stage 1 World Cup gold in Antalya last month.