Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

May 19, 2023 08:18 am | Updated 08:18 am IST

1. CJI to administer oath to Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, senior lawyer KV Viswanathan as SC judges

Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, and senior lawyer Kalpathy Venkataraman Viswanathan, who have been appointed as Supreme Court judges, will be administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of India D Y Chadrachud on Friday.

2. PM Modi to have over 40 engagements during 3-nation visit: Officials

PM Modi will embark on a six-day visit of Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia on Friday to attend three key multilateral summits including that of the Group of Seven (G7) and the Quad. Prime Minister Modi’s three-nation tour will be a hectic one as over 40 engagements have been lined up, officials said, adding he will interact with over two dozen world leaders in summits as well as through bilateral meetings.

3. SC agrees to hear plea of Muslim side against HC order on determining age of ‘shivling’ at Gyanvapi

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday a plea challenging the Allahabad High Court order of conducting a “scientific survey”, including carbon dating, to determine the age of a ‘Shivling’ which was said to have been found at the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi.

4. Deployment of 200 traffic teams from Friday to curb non-stoppage of buses at designated stops in Delhi

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot held a meeting on Thursday to address the issue of non-stoppage of buses for women passengers at designated stops by the drivers. The meeting was attended by senior officers from the Transport Department, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Limited (DIMTS).

5. Punjab police to send delegation to search Imran’s home in Lahore: Minister

A senior Punjab government official on Thursday said that the Punjab police will send a delegation to search Imran Khan’s house in Lahore on Friday to apprehend “terrorists” allegedly holed up in his residence after seeking permission from the former prime minister.

6. Syria’s Assad arrives in Saudi Arabia for regional summit, sealing his return to the Arab fold

Assad’s attendance at the Arab League summit, which starts Friday, is expected to seal Syria’s return to the Arab fold following a 12-year suspension and open a new chapter of relations after more than a decade of tensions.