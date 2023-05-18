Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

May 18, 2023 08:04 am | Updated 08:04 am IST

1. Karnataka CM selection: Congress Legislature Party meeting today

The decision on Karnataka’s next Chief Minister and the new State cabinet will be taken in the next 48 to 72 hours, the Congress announced on May 17, as former party chief Rahul Gandhi held separate meetings with the rival claimants for the top post — Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief D.K. Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah — for the first time after the party’s big victory. At this juncture, the KPCC has announced that the Congress Legislature Party meeting will be convened today at 7 pm in Bengaluru.

2. CBI summons Sameer Wankhede for questioning today

The CBI has summoned former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede for questioning on Thursday in connection with alleged demand of Rs 25 crore from superstar Shah Rukh Khan to not implicate his son Aryan in the Cordelia cruise ship drug bust case, officials said.

3. SC to deliver verdict on pleas against jallikattu

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Thursday its judgement on a batch of pleas challenging Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra laws allowing the traditional bull-taming sport ‘Jallikattu’ and bullock cart races.

4. PM Modi to inaugurate mega museum expo today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a three-day international museum exposition and unveil a “virtual walkthrough” of the upcoming national museum at the British-era North and South Blocks in Delhi on Thursday. The International Museum Expo will be held at the Pragati Maidan from May 18-20 as part of the second phase of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, and its inauguration will coincide with the International Museum Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. PM to flag off Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Exp, launch other railway projects in Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several railway projects valued at more than Rs 8,000 crores in Odisha on Thursday via video conferencing, officials said. He will flag off the Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express on Thursday from the pilgrimage town of Odisha, a South Eastern Railway official said in Kolkata.

6. Indian women’s hockey team to face Australia in Asiad preparatory tour

The Indian women’s hockey team will look to put its best foot forward when it kick-starts its Asian Games preparation against world number three Australia in a five-match tour in Adelaide on Thursday.

7. IPL | Kohli in focus as RCB play SRH in must-win game

Virat Kohli will be in focus as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) look to strengthen their claim for an IPL play-off berth in their must-win match against laggards Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad on May 18. RCB are currently in the fifth spot with 12 points from as many games and face two must-win matches to guarantee their play-off spot.