May 16, 2023 08:05 am | Updated 08:20 am IST

1. D.K. Shivakumar will be in Delhi Tuesday for discussion on Karnataka govt formation, says his MP-brother

Karnataka state Congress president D.K. Shivakumar will reach Delhi on May 16 for discussion with the party leadership on the government formation in the state, his brother and party MP D K Suresh said. Amid intense lobbying for the chief minister’s post, the Congress leadership called Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah — the two frontrunners — to Delhi for discussions on Monday. Siddaramaiah reached Delhi Monday afternoon, but Shivakumar cancelled his visit at the last minute citing health issues.

2. PM Modi to distribute about 71,000 appointment letters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 71,000 appointment letters on May 16 to those joining various government departments and also address them virtually. So far, Modi has distributed appointment letters to 2.9 lakh persons and their numbers will go to 3.6 lakh after Tuesday’s event. Besides these programmes, the Prime Minister has been part of several ‘Rozgar Mela’ oganised by many states, mostly those ruled by the BJP and allies.

3. Adani-Hindenburg row: SC to hear SEBI’s plea on extension of probe time

The Supreme Court adjourned to May 16 the hearing on a plea of the Securities and Exchange Board of India seeking extension of six months to complete a probe into allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani group. The hearing on the market regulator’s plea and PILs could not take place on May 15 due to paucity of time and on account of scheduled hearing of certain matters before a special bench at 3 pm.

4. SC to hear plea against release of movie ‘The Kerala Story’

The Supreme Court said it will hear on Tuesday a plea challenging the Kerala High Court order refusing to stay the release of movie ‘The Kerala Story’ which hit theatres on May 5. The appeal filed by journalist Qurban Ali was mentioned by senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Monday The bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala agreed to list it for hearing today but later said it will be taken up on May 16 due to the scheduled hearing of certain matters before a special bench at 3 pm on Monday.

5. Manoj Soni to take oath as UPSC chairman

Educationist Manoj Soni will take oath as the chairman of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday, an official said. Soni, who joined the Commission as the member on June 28, 2017, has been performing the duties of the UPSC chairman since April 5, 2022, he said on Monday. “He will be administered the oath of office and secrecy as chairman, UPSC on Tuesday by Smita Nagaraj, senior most member in the Commission,” the official said.

6. Biden, congressional leaders likely to meet for talks on raising the debt limit

U.S. President Joe Biden and congressional leaders will likely resume talks on May 16 at the White House over the debt limit, the president said on Sunday, as the nation continues to edge closer to its legal borrowing authority with no agreement in sight. The meeting was initially supposed to be on Friday, but was abruptly postponed so staff-level talks could continue before Biden and the four congressional leaders huddled for a second time.

7. 5th deputy commissioners’ conference begins in Assam

A three-day deputy commissioners’ conference of all 31 districts of Assam began on May 16 in Tinsukia and Dibrugarh, with discussions over various schemes and projects. “Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to attend the conference on Tuesday to discuss various issues related to public service. He is likely to spend the night in Tinsukia and be present on the closing day, too,” a senior official said. He said in the 5th Deputy Commissioners’ Conference, the DCs are divided into five groups.

8. France to host pro-nuclear meet to push for EU recognition of climate benefits

France will host a meeting of ministers from 16 pro-nuclear European states on May 16 aimed at coordinating expansion of atomic power and urging the EU to recognise its role in meeting climate goals for 2050, documents seen by Reuters showed. The meeting in Paris on Tuesday will include EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson and representatives from 14 EU countries including France, Belgium and the Netherlands, plus Italy as an observer and the United Kingdom as a non-EU invitee.

9. Lahore High Court to hear Imran Khan’s bail plea on May 16; grants bail to his wife till May 23

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan on May 15 appeared before the Lahore High Court, which fixed his bail hearing on May 16 in the terrorism cases registered against him following his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case that sparked violent protests by his supporters. Khan was accompanied by his wife Bushra Bibi, who was granted pre-arrest bail till May 23 by the high court in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

10. IPL 2023 | LSG look to halt Mumbai’s momentum in crucial clash

Mumbai Indians are on a roll in the business end of the tournament and Lucknow Super Giants will be aiming to halt their momentum on a tricky pitch in the IPL here on Tuesday. Mumbai Indians are third on the points table with 14 points and with a point less from same the number of games, LSG are holding on to the fourth spot. Both teams will be looking to get out of the danger zone as eight teams remain in the play-off contention.