May 15, 2023 09:23 am | Updated 09:24 am IST

1. The Karnataka CM question

Lobbying for the top post is set to shift to Delhi with both Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar expected to arrive in the national capital on May 15 to meet Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and the AICC chief.

2. Manipur CM, 4 ministers, BJP state chief meet Amit Shah, J P Nadda in Delhi

Biren Singh would hold a press conference on Monday morning in Imphal to brief journalists about his Delhi visit, a Minister said.

3. SC to hear plea of lawyers body for action against VP, Rijiju over remarks on judiciary

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea of Bombay Lawyers Association (BLA) against Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar over their remarks on judiciary and the collegium system for appointment of judges.

4. SC to hear activist Navlakha’s plea for shifting out from Mumbai public library

The Supreme Court is likely to hear on Monday a plea of activist Gautam Navlakha, who is under house arrest in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, that he be shifted from a public library in Mumbai to some other place.

5. Public accepted issues raised during ‘Jan Sangharsh Yatra’: Sachin Pilot

Addressing his supporters from the top of a bus in Mahapura on the Ajmer highway, Pilot said the yatra will reach its destination in Jaipur on May 15.

6. G20 CWG meeting in Odisha to focus on joint heritage conservation projects: Minister

Delegates from G20 members, guest nations and several international organisations arrived here on Sunday for the Second G20 CWG meeting that commences from Monday.

7. Pakistan braces for another tense day due to planned protest by key govt ally

After an eerie calm over the weekend, Pakistan was bracing for another tense day on Monday due to a planned protest by a key government ally, the Supreme Court taking up a plea against its order to hold election and former prime minister Imran Khan appearing in a high court.

8. IOA’s decision to take charge of WFI is first step in our fight for justice: wrestlers

Vnesh Phoghat said that from May 15 onwards the wrestlers will give letters by hand or via e-mail to all women parliamentarians of the ruling party to come and support them.

9. Injury forces Hima Das out of Fed Cup Athletics Championships

Asian Games champion shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist javelin thrower Annu Rani will headline the Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championship starting in Ranchi on Monday.

10. India’s U-19 girls put up grand opening show

With the team events in both categories getting over on Monday, it is up to the teams to pull up their socks and make the most of the situation.

11. IPL 2023 | Gujarat Titans look to seal play-off berth after rare blip

Gujarat Titans pride themselves on consistency and would be expected to produce a solid show against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL in Ahmedabad on May 15 after a rare “flat” performance. Another win should be enough for defending champions Gujarat Titans to seal a play-off berth while Sunrisers, who have only four wins from 11 games, are all but out of the reckoning.