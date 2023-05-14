May 14, 2023 07:56 am | Updated 07:56 am IST

1. Karnataka Congress to meet on Sunday to discuss next CM

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar, the party’s trouble shooter who won from Kanakapura by over one lakh votes and who turns 61 on Sunday, are both front runners for the chief minister’s post. The first meeting of the Congress Legislature Party(CLP) will be held at 5.30 pm on Sunday, according to AICC in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala. The meeting is likely to decide the name of the new chief minister.

2. Second G20 Culture Working Group meet to kick off in Bhubaneswar

The second G20 Culture Working Group (CWG) meeting is all set to begin in Bhubaneswar on Sunday and as part of it a special thematic sand art will be created on the Puri beach, officials said.

3. Andhra Pradesh to witness severe heat waves for next three days

On Sunday, 136 mandals will suffer severe heat waves and 153 mandals on Monday, an official said.

4. Over half a million people evacuated as ‘Cyclone Mocha’ barrels towards Bangladesh’s coast

Cyclone Mocha, one of the most powerful cyclones seen in Bangladesh in nearly two decades, is predicted to barrel towards the Bangladesh-Myanmar border on Sunday. Authorities in Bangladesh on Saturday launched a massive evacuation campaign to relocate close to half a million people along the southeastern coastlines. The cyclone also threatens the Rohingya refugee camp, the world’s largest.

5. Germany announces $3 billion military aid package for Ukraine before possible Zelenskyy visit

While Zelenskyy’s visit on Sunday has yet to be officially confirmed, it would be a sign that relations between Ukraine and Germany have improved markedly after a rocky patch.

6. Campaigning in Turkey’s pivotal elections ends, voting nears

Turkish politicians held final rallies in the last hours of campaigning on Saturday, the eve of pivotal presidential and parliamentary elections that could significantly shape the NATO member’s future, before a so-called propaganda ban went into effect.

7. IPL | CSK eye two points to improve play-off chances; KKR in must-win situation

Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League match in Chennai on Sunday aiming for a win and strengthen their chances of sealing a play-offs berth.

8. IPL | Showdown between Jaiswal and Du Plessis as RR take on RCB

It promises to be a showdown between this edition’s two most impactful batters in young Yashasvi Jaiswal and veteran Faf du Plessis when Rajasthan Royals take on Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are looking to avoid a hat-trick of defeats, in an IPL match in Jaipur on Sunday.