Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

May 13, 2023 08:34 am | Updated 08:34 am IST

1. Karnataka Assembly elections results today

Counting of votes polled for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, which witnessed a fierce fight between archrivals BJP and the Congress, has started as parties including the JD(S) wait with bated breath to know the outcome as hung assembly is a possibility. The electoral fortunes of top leaders -- Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP, Congress heavyweights Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar and JD(S)‘ HD Kumaraswamy, among many others will be known today. The counting will begin at 8 am in 36 centres across the state, and poll officials expect a clear picture about the outcome is likely to emerge by mid-day.

2. ULB polls: Preparations complete, candidates wait for results

The stage is set for counting of votes cast during the two phases of the urban local body polls and the bye-election to two assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Officials said most of the preparations are complete and the counting will start at 8 am on Saturday. They said instructions were given to arrange cold water and ‘sharbat’ at the counting centres in view of the rising heat. The State Election Commission said 353 counting centres have been set up. Lucknow District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar and Joint Commissioner of Police Upendra Agrawal reviewed the preparations.

3. Odisha: Counting for Jharsuguda by-poll today

Counting of votes for the by-election to Odisha’s Jharsuguda assembly seat will begin at 8 AM on Saturday, Chief Electoral Officer Nikunja Bihari Dhal said here on Friday. Though there are nine candidates, the contest was restricted to three candidates - Deepali Das of the ruling BJD, Tarun Pandey of the Congress and Tankadhar Tripathy of the BJP. The outcome of the by-poll will not have any impact on the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government headed by Naveen Patnaik as the party enjoys a comfortable majority.

4. Bajrang Bali very angry with BJP: Tejashwi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday invoked the “Bajrang Bali” metaphor to predict a less than favorable outcome for the BJP in Karnataka assembly polls. “Lord Bajrang Bali is very angry with the BJP (Bhagwan Bajrang Bali bahut naraaz hain BJP se)“, was the young RJD leader’s curt reply when reporters approached him with queries about his guess about poll results in the southern state, to be announced on Saturday.

5. Millet festival begins in Uttarakhand on Saturday

A four-day millet festival begins here on Saturday as part of the international millet year to create public awareness about the health benefits of millets (mota anaj) or Shree Anna and deliberate on the state’s potential to grow crops in this category. “The purpose of the four-day deliberations is to lure more and more people towards millet production which is to be doubled by 2025,” state agriculture minister Ganesh Joshi said at a press conference. “We all know the health benefits of millets. Consumption of manduwa prevents diabetes, eating kurath ki dal prevents gall bladder or kidney stones. Similarly, those who eat Jhangora do not suffer from knee pain,” he said.

6. Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: Security beefed up for counting day

Security has been tightened and all other arrangements put in place for Saturday’s counting of votes for the high-stakes Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll that witnessed a four-corner battle among the BJP, Congress, SAD and the ruling AAP. Counting will begin at 8 am, officials said on Friday, adding that security has been beefed up in and around the counting centres set up at the office of the Director Land Records and Sports College Complex in Kapurthala Road.

7. Pope could meet with Ukrainian president Zelenskyy on Saturday at Vatican, officials say

Pope Francis could meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Vatican this weekend, a Vatican official said on Thursday. Francis has repeatedly called for an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine and expressed solidarity with the “martyred” Ukrainian people. Recently he revealed a secret peace “mission” was underway but provided no details.

8. Palestinian militants fire more rockets, Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza despite cease-fire efforts

Palestinian militants fired rockets toward Jerusalem on Friday, further escalating the most violent confrontation in months between Israel and militants in the Gaza Strip despite efforts to broker a ceasefire. The burst of rocket fire from Gaza sent warning sirens wailing as far north as the contested capital of Jerusalem — about 48 miles (77 kilometres) from the Gaza border — breaking a 12-hour lull that had raised hopes that regional powers could soon broker a truce.

9. 2020 Delhi riots: Court orders framing charges against 5 people in Bhajanpura petrol pump blaze case

A court on Friday, while hearing a case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, ordered framing of charges against five accused, saying it has been “prima facie” established that they were part of a riotous mob. The case is against Arif, Mohd Faisal, Abdul Sattar, Tanveer Ali and Hunain, who are accused of being a part of the mob that set ablaze the Bhajanpura petrol pump, besides assaulting people, pelting stones and committing vandalism and arson on February 24, 2020.

10. Sunrisers batters gear up for Lucknow spin test

Lucknow Super Giants will be itching to get back to winning ways against a buoyant Sunrisers Hyderabad with young wrist spinner Ravi Bishnoi holding the key in a must-win IPL game here on Saturday. LSG, having lost two of their last three matches, will take a huge step forward if they happen to get past Aiden Markram’s team, which is languishing in ninth place in the 10-team table. The Krunal Pandya-led team is currently fifth with 11 points and is very much there in the play-off mix.

11. Battle of survival: Laggards DC face desperate PBKS

All but out of play-off reckoning, Delhi Capitals will expect a more purposeful approach from its Indian batting unit as it plays for pride against Punjab Kings in a 12th round IPL match, here on Saturday. With four wins in 11 games, DC are staring at an unceremonious exit as winning the next three matches will only take them to 14 points, which might not be enough to earn them a place in the top four, leaving their fate in the hands of other teams. The specialist Indian batters have hardly contributed and it has all been about either skipper David Warner, keeper-batter Phil Salt or all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who have given the team some momentum with willow.