Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

May 11, 2023 07:52 am | Updated 07:52 am IST

1. Sena vs Sena: SC set to pronounce verdict today

The Supreme Court is set to pronounce its verdict on Thursday on a batch of petitions filed by rival Shiv Sena groups following the political turmoil in Maharashtra last year. The court order is expected to decide the fate of the Eknath Shinde-led government in the State. The petitions were filed after Mr. Shinde’s rebellion, which led to the fall of the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray, and formation of a new government with the support of the BJP, under Mr. Shinde.

2. SC to deliver verdict on Delhi-Centre services row today

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on the vexatious Centre-Delhi government row over control of services in the national capital on Thursday. The plea moved by the Delhi government arises out of a split verdict of February 14, 2019, in which a two-judge bench had recommended to the CJI that a three-judge bench be set up to finally decide the issue of control of services in the national capital. In a 2018 judgment, a five-judge Constitution bench had unanimously held that the Delhi LG was bound by the aid and advice of the elected government, and both needed to work harmoniously with each other.

3. Assailant stabs woman doctor to death in Kerala hospital; association calls for Statewide protest

A police detainee fatally stabbed a woman doctor, Vandana Das, at the Kottarakkara government taluk hospital in Kollam district early Wednesday. The attack occurred at 4 a.m. Ms. Das succumbed to her injuries at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram later. Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) State president Dr. T. N. Suresh called for a Statewide protest against the government’s alleged failure to give workplace protection to health professionals.

4. Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi to meet Sharad Pawar and Uddhav in Mumbai

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav will meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray during their Mumbai visit on Thursday, a JD (U) MLC said. The Janata Dal (United) supreme leader has been meeting Opposition leaders to strengthen the bloc against BJP ahead of the 2024 polls. He met his Odisha couterpart Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday in Bhubaneswar.

5. UP local body polls: Final phase of voting today

Voting for the final phase of urban local body polls in Uttar Pradesh will take place on Thursday covering 38 districts, including Meerut, Ghaziabad, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Aligarh, Kanpur and Ayodhya. According to the State Election Commission (SEC), over 1.92 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes to elect their representatives in the second phase. The first phase of voting was held on May 4. Counting of votes will take place on May 13.

6. Over 72% turnout in peaceful Karnataka Assembly polls, exit polls predict tight contest between BJP and Congress

The Karnataka Assembly election held on Wednesday passed off peacefully with a turnout of 72.68% as per provisional data at 11 p.m, surpassing the 72.36% recorded in 2018. Several pollsters predicted that the Congress may have an edge in Karnataka, which is BJP’s southern citadel, in a hung Assembly with a couple of them even projecting that the grand old party may get a majority on its own. The EC said the final figures will be known by Thursday.

7. Pakistan deploys troops to halt unrest after ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan is held on new charges

Pakistan’s government called out the military Wednesday in areas roiled by deadly violence following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was dragged from a courtroom and ordered held for another eight days on new corruption charges that outraged his supporters and deepened the country’s political turmoil. In an address to the nation, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said the unrest by Khan’s supporters “damaged sensitive public and private property,” forcing him to deploy the military in the capital of Islamabad, the most populous province of Punjab and in volatile regions of the northwest.

8. IPL 2023 | Resurgent KKR face struggling RR, aim to break into top-4

A resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders will look for their third victory in a row in their fight for survival when they face a struggling Rajasthan Royals in the IPL here on Thursday. Facing must-win scenarios, the two-time champions showed tremendous resilience to bounce back into reckoning after their wins over Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, both in dramatic last-ball finishes. As things stand, four teams including KKR and Rajasthan Royals, are locked on 10 points in a mid-table traffic rush for the playoffs.